AUD/USD: short term bearish on relief

The AUD/USD pair trades at its lowest for the day right below the 0.8000 figure an having met selling interest on an early advance, at the 0.8030 region. Mixed money figures from China released at the beginning of the week failed to motive investors, while a minor Australian release, new motor vehicles sales for August resulted in-line with expectations. The RBA will release its latest monetary policy meeting minutes during the upcoming Asian session, but in general, the Australian calendar will have little to offer this week. Softer metal prices weigh on the Aussie, with gold prices nearing $1,310.00 a troy ounce, its lowest for the month. Short term, the 4 hours chart favor additional declines, as indicators are biased lower within negative territory, whilst the price is extending below a bearish 20 SMA. In the same chart, the 200 EMA maintains a bullish slope, around 0.7945, a probable bearish target should the decline extends after the US opening.

