AUD/USD: selling interest strong around 0.7865

The AUD/USD pair recovered some ground after bottoming at 0.7807 on Tuesday, surging up to 0.7865 where the daily descendant trend line coming from August high. Backing the Aussie is the good mood among equities trades, with worldwide indexes recovering sharply after yesterday's hesitation. Also, data coming from Australia showed that wage growth remained steady in Q2, up by 0.5% in the period, whilst Q1 was upwardly revised to 0.6%, whilst the Westpac leading index came in at 0.1% in July, up from a -0.2% in June. Worse-than-expected US data pushed the pair higher, but selling interest contained the pair once again around the mentioned trend line, a tough bone to break. Technical readings lean the scale towards the downside, as the price is also below its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators hold within negative territory, although with limited directional strength.

