AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD lower all last week as predicted to 7480/75 & half way to the best support at 7420/10. The pair shot higher on the NFP number to top 7 pips from 2nd resistance at 7540/50.
NZDUSD lower as predicted to the next target of 6960/55 before the pair shot higher on the NFP number.
A bullish engulfing candle in both pairs suggests further gains at the start of this week.
AUDJPY shorts at first resistance at 8345/55 worked but we did not make it quite as far as the 8295/90 target before the pair shot higher to retest resistance at 8345/55.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD resistance at 7540/50 is key to direction. Shorts here target 7510/00, perhaps as far as 7485. Support at 7555/45 for profit taking on any remaining shorts, but the best support this week at 7420/10. Longs need stops below 7399. A break lower is another medium term sell signal initially targeting 7370 & 7340/30.
Shorts at resistance at 7540/50 stop above 7565. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 7580 & 7610/20 for profit taking.
NZDUSD key resistance at 7050/60. Shorts need stops above 7075. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 7115 & 7130/40 for profit taking.
Shorts at 7050/60 targets 7025/20, perhaps as far as 7000/6990 for profit taking.
AUDJPY first resistance at 8350/60. A break above 8370 is a buy signal targeting 8410/20.
Shorts at first resistance at 8350/60 target 8325/15 & 8295/90. On a break below 8280 look for 8260/55.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to lows near 1.1850 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground around 1.1850, as the US dollar rebounds amid a mixed market mood. The pair reverses NFP-led gains amid dismal Caixin Chinese Services PMI. Investors remain unnerved ahead of the ECB's special strategy meeting and FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD: Defensive above 1.3800, UK PM Johnson’s plan for final unlock eyed
GBP/USD consolidates Friday’s gains above 1.3800 but bears stay cautious ahead of the key speech. UK PM Johnson is expected to ease mask mandate on update over “Freedom Day” restrictions. DUP leader cited UK-NI tussles due to Brexit, UK’s Frost downplays sausage war delay. UK Services PMI eyed.
Gold steadies near $1,790 amid mixed concerns, light trading
Gold struggles to extend three-day run-up, picks up bids of late. Risk appetite sours as traders await Fed minutes to confirm a reduction in rate hike bets. US holiday, light calendar elsewhere signal subdued markets ahead.
Dogecoin price fails to rally as Elon Musk shifts allegiances to ‘Baby Doge Coin’
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a narrow range as investors move to newer meme coins. This range-bound move for DOGE is similar to what other similar cryptocurrencies are experiencing as the hype around them wither away.
US Nonfarm Payrolls: June pleases everyone
American job creation forged ahead in June and, for a month at least, may have threaded the cross-currents of the economy, fast enough to set aside a labor market stall and temper wage increases but not so excessive to excite talk of a bond taper.