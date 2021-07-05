AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD lower all last week as predicted to 7480/75 & half way to the best support at 7420/10. The pair shot higher on the NFP number to top 7 pips from 2nd resistance at 7540/50.

NZDUSD lower as predicted to the next target of 6960/55 before the pair shot higher on the NFP number.

A bullish engulfing candle in both pairs suggests further gains at the start of this week.

AUDJPY shorts at first resistance at 8345/55 worked but we did not make it quite as far as the 8295/90 target before the pair shot higher to retest resistance at 8345/55.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD resistance at 7540/50 is key to direction. Shorts here target 7510/00, perhaps as far as 7485. Support at 7555/45 for profit taking on any remaining shorts, but the best support this week at 7420/10. Longs need stops below 7399. A break lower is another medium term sell signal initially targeting 7370 & 7340/30.

Shorts at resistance at 7540/50 stop above 7565. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 7580 & 7610/20 for profit taking.

NZDUSD key resistance at 7050/60. Shorts need stops above 7075. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 7115 & 7130/40 for profit taking.

Shorts at 7050/60 targets 7025/20, perhaps as far as 7000/6990 for profit taking.

AUDJPY first resistance at 8350/60. A break above 8370 is a buy signal targeting 8410/20.

Shorts at first resistance at 8350/60 target 8325/15 & 8295/90. On a break below 8280 look for 8260/55.

Chart