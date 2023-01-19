The AUD/USD pair crashed in the short term as the DXY rebounded. Now, it has reached strong demand zones. After such a massive drop, the currency pair could turn to the upside. Still, we need strong confirmation before taking action. Fundamentally, the Australian Employment Change and Unemployment Rate came in worse than expected. Later, the US Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, and Unemployment Claims could be decisive.

Technically, the AUD/USD pair continues to challenge the weekly S1 (0.6890) after registering only a false breakdown below the descending pitchfork’s lower median line (lml). Today’s low of 0.6878 stands as a downside obstacle. As long as it stays above this level and registering only false breakdowns, the price could signal a new bullish momentum.

