The AUD/USD pair crashed in the short term as the DXY rebounded. Now, it has reached strong demand zones. After such a massive drop, the currency pair could turn to the upside. Still, we need strong confirmation before taking action. Fundamentally, the Australian Employment Change and Unemployment Rate came in worse than expected. Later, the US Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, and Unemployment Claims could be decisive.
Technically, the AUD/USD pair continues to challenge the weekly S1 (0.6890) after registering only a false breakdown below the descending pitchfork’s lower median line (lml). Today’s low of 0.6878 stands as a downside obstacle. As long as it stays above this level and registering only false breakdowns, the price could signal a new bullish momentum.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovering around 0.6900 after posting fresh weekly lows Premium
A late bounce in Wall Street helped AUD/USD move away from a fresh weekly low of 0.6871 with the pair currently battling to recover beyond the 0.6900 threshold. The US Dollar benefited for a second consecutive day from risk-off flows.
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0820 as ECB hawks hit the wires Premium
The hawkish rhetoric from different ECB officials provided support for the shared currency in a risk-averse environment. Unimpressive United States macroeconomic data kept investors in cautious mode.
Gold: Buyers maintain the pressure with eyes on $2,000 Premium
Risk aversion dominates financial markets on Thursday, helping XAU/USD to extend its gains towards the weekly high. The bright metal met buyers near the $1,900 threshold and currently trades around $1,920, holding on to early gains.
Crypto traders fight ransomware hackers, payouts decline 40% to $456.8 million in 2022
Crypto traders refuse to pay ransomware hackers, and their exploit has dropped 40% Year-on-Year from 2021 to 2022. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis shared details of funds collected by ransomware hackers in a new report.
Stocks lose traction despite improved US data
Stocks are on the slide once again, as fears of prolongued periods of high interest rates cast aside recent optimism on falling inflation. However, todays improved US data does help ease some of the fears that we could be facing a sharp economic collapse this month, says Joshua Mahony.