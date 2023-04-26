On Tuesday, the US dollar strengthened sharply across the market on media reports that the central banks of the Eurozone, the UK, Japan and Switzerland "will reduce the frequency of their dollar transactions with the Fed from daily to once a week" and against the backdrop of falling US and global stock indices, which, in turn, were declining amid renewed concerns about problems in the US banking sector (the US First Republic Bank reported a loss of deposits in the amount of more than $100 billion (or 28%) in the first quarter of 2023, after which the bank's shares fell sharply, pulling the shares of other banks with it, which, ultimately, was reflected in the dynamics of stock indices). In other words, the dollar benefited from its defensive asset status yesterday.
Its DXY index rose more than 0.5% yesterday. However, today the DXY dollar index is again, rather sharply declining towards this week's low at around 100.93, but due to the fall of the dollar against European currencies and the yen.
Against commodity currencies, in particular the Australian dollar, the US dollar continues to strengthen. In turn, the Australian dollar is falling today after the publication of inflation data in Australia at the beginning of the Asian trading session, which fell short of market expectations.
As we noted in our today's Fundamental Analysis, AUD/USD continues to trade in a bear market, in addition, the uncertainty and uncertainty of investors put pressure on the quotes of commodity currencies, in particular, on the Australian dollar.
At the time of publication of this article, AUD/USD was trading near the 0.6600 mark, falling towards the local support level of 0.6570.
In our previous review, we predicted a breakdown of the short-term support level 0.6706 and the local support level 0.6685, which would be "a signal to resume short positions on the pair with the nearest target at the local support level 0.6635".
Our forecast came true, the price movement went exactly according to this scenario, and now, “a breakdown of the local support level of 0.6570 will finally revive the bearish sentiment regarding AUD/USD”, sending the pair inside the newly formed descending channel on the daily chart with the lower border passing near the 0.6300 mark.
Technical indicators on the daily and weekly charts are also on the side of the sellers.
Support levels: 0.6600, 0.6570, 0.6500, 0.6455, 0.6390, 0.6285, 0.6200, 0.6170.
Resistance levels: 0.6635, 0.6685, 0.6700, 0.6707, 0.6720, 0.6765, 0.6800, 0.6840, 0.6900, 0.6920, 0.7000, 0.7040, 0.7100.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
