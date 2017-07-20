AUD/USD – Risk reversals drop, Vols pick up after RBA’s jawboning
AUD/USD fell to a low of 0.7875 following Thursday’s Doji candle after RBA’s Debelle said the rates in Australia do not have to go up in line with the global peers.
On the 1-hour chart, the currency pair also suffered a double bottom breakdown, although dip demand has ensured the pair is back above the neckline support of 0.7897. Though the bigger picture remains bullish, it is worth noting that the RBA-led sell-off seen this morning could have legs…
One-month 25 delta risk reversal drops, Vols rise
- The one-month 25 delta risk reversal has dropped -0.488 this Friday morning from the Wednesday’s high of -0.425.
- Furthermore, the one-month ATM option volatility has jumped to 8.75; its highest level since April 19.
- The picture could change by the day end, however, as of now, the pickup in volatility and the drop in the risk reversal and the spot suggests the RBA-led pull back has legs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.