AUD/USD – Risk reversals drop, Vols pick up after RBA’s jawboning

AUD/USD fell to a low of 0.7875 following Thursday’s Doji candle after RBA’s Debelle said the rates in Australia do not have to go up in line with the global peers.

On the 1-hour chart, the currency pair also suffered a double bottom breakdown, although dip demand has ensured the pair is back above the neckline support of 0.7897. Though the bigger picture remains bullish, it is worth noting that the RBA-led sell-off seen this morning could have legs…

One-month 25 delta risk reversal drops, Vols rise