AUD/USD risk reversal: ‘Sell the rip’ is the new mantra

AUD/USD dropped to 0.7855 in Asia; the lowest level July 18. The 14-day RSI has breached the rising trend line support and looks set the breach the neutral 50 levels to the downside in favor of the bears.

Daily chart

The currency pair has recovered from the Asian session low and was last seen trading around 0.7880 levels. The risk reversal chart below shows the correction isn’t over and the upticks are likely to be met with fresh offers.

AUD/USD 1-month Risk Reversal

One-month 25-delta risk reversal fell to -0.863; the lowest level since July 12. The decline indicates increasing demand for the downside bets i.e. Put options.

AUD/USD 1-month ATM Vols

The volatility gauge is showing signs of life… ATM Vol has ticked higher to 8.35 from the previous day’s print of 8.075.

The combination of increased demand for the downside protection and rising Vols indicate the corrective rally is set to gather pace. Major support at 0.7784 [38.2% Fib R of 0.7328-0.8066] could be put to test in the short-run.