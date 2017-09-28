AUD/USD: risk of further slides, despite extreme oversold conditions

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7820

The AUD/USD pair keeps plunging, down to 0.7799 this Thursday, level last seen last July. Dollar's strength is the main motor behind the decline, helped by the scarce Australian macroeconomic calendar ever since the week started. Optimism surrounding the US currency, as the Fed remains in the tightening path, while President Trump finally announced its tax reform plan, has dominated the FX board this week. Prompting the Aussie lower are also falling gold prices, as the yellow metal resume its decline below the 1,300.00 threshold. The pair's bounce from the mentioned low has been limited, so far by 0.7830. The US is about to release revisions of Q2 GDP and PCE, and worst-than-expected numbers could help the pair correct higher, as intraday technical readings indicate that such movement is likely, given that technical indicators are looking exhausted to the downside within oversold territory. Nevertheless, the longer term bearish bias remains firm in place, and despite the oversold readings, and considering market's sentiment, the pair can easily resume its decline on upward revisions. Renewed selling pressure below the 0.7800 level, should see the pair extending its slide down to 0.7749, March 21st highs and the next strong support.

Support levels: 0.7790 0.7750 0.7715

Resistance levels: 0.7840 0.7880 0.7910

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD