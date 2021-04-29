AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD broke first support at 7755/45 to bounce 3 pips above best support at7720/10. We topped exactly at key resistance at 7800/10.

NZDUSD bottomed exactly at first support at 7190/80 hitting all targets of 7220/30, 7240/42, 7260/70 & 7285/90. We topped exactly here.

AUDJPY topped exactly at 1-month trend line resistance plus 500-week moving average at 8450/60 in the sideways trend.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD retests key resistance at 7800/10. A break above 7820 opens the door to the March high at 7848/50. A break above 7865 should be a positive signal, targeting7895/99 & as far as 8000.

Shorts at key resistance at 7800/10 target 7770/65 with first support at 7755/45 for profit taking. Best support again at 7720/10. Longs need stops below 7695. A break lower targets 7675/70

NZDUSD first support at 7235/30 but the best support is at 7215/05. Longs need stops below 7195.

Minor resistance at 7285/90. Expect strong resistance at 7305/15 & a high for the week if tested. Shorts need stops above 7330.

AUDJPY over ran 1-month trend line resistance at 8450/60 by 20 pips but appeared to have pulled back in the range targeting first support at 8400/80. Further losses test support at 3 weeks lows at 8320/00. Watch for a low for the day. A break lower risks a slide to support at 8270/60. Longs need stops below 8255.

1-month trend line resistance at 8450/60 again today. Shorts need stops above 8480!! A break higher targets 8500 & March high at 8534/45. A break above here is a medium-term buy signal.

