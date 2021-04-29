AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD broke first support at 7755/45 to bounce 3 pips above best support at7720/10. We topped exactly at key resistance at 7800/10.
NZDUSD bottomed exactly at first support at 7190/80 hitting all targets of 7220/30, 7240/42, 7260/70 & 7285/90. We topped exactly here.
AUDJPY topped exactly at 1-month trend line resistance plus 500-week moving average at 8450/60 in the sideways trend.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD retests key resistance at 7800/10. A break above 7820 opens the door to the March high at 7848/50. A break above 7865 should be a positive signal, targeting7895/99 & as far as 8000.
Shorts at key resistance at 7800/10 target 7770/65 with first support at 7755/45 for profit taking. Best support again at 7720/10. Longs need stops below 7695. A break lower targets 7675/70
NZDUSD first support at 7235/30 but the best support is at 7215/05. Longs need stops below 7195.
Minor resistance at 7285/90. Expect strong resistance at 7305/15 & a high for the week if tested. Shorts need stops above 7330.
AUDJPY over ran 1-month trend line resistance at 8450/60 by 20 pips but appeared to have pulled back in the range targeting first support at 8400/80. Further losses test support at 3 weeks lows at 8320/00. Watch for a low for the day. A break lower risks a slide to support at 8270/60. Longs need stops below 8255.
1-month trend line resistance at 8450/60 again today. Shorts need stops above 8480!! A break higher targets 8500 & March high at 8534/45. A break above here is a medium-term buy signal.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
