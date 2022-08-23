Daily Currency Update
The Australian Dollar proved remarkably resilient through trade on Monday, closing only marginally below the weekly open despite broad-based US dollar support and a general risk off tone. Having found a baseline at 0.6860 the AUD tracked toward intraday highs at 0.6930 before succumbing to the USD dollar advance throughout the overnight session. Broad based US dollar support forced the AUD below 0.69 US cents and back toward lows near 0.6860/70. When compared with the losses suffered by key counterparts the AUD fared reasonably well through Monday, however when we consider last weeks collapse and 3.5% correction the Aussie dollar hasn’t escaped the definitive risk off shift. Our attentions turn to any further weakening in the Chinese Yuan after Monday’s downturn failed to spill into AUD value, as the PBOC looks to enlist measures to shore up growth amid a COVID-Zero policy and evolving property crisis. Having found support at 0.6860 we are keenly attuned to any break below this handle as a signal of further downside and possible move back toward Mid-July lows.
Key Movers
The US Dollar surged through trade on Tuesday amid a backdrop of surging global rates, hawkish near-term Fed policy expectations and rising European gas prices. The DXY dollar index advanced almost 1% on the day, buoyed by a repositioning in market expectations leading into this week’s annual Jackson Hole Symposium on Monetary Policy. Analysts had begun pricing in a dovish pivot in Q2 2023 as FOMC policy makers were forced to pivot away from controlling inflation pressures to stimulating an economy mired in recession. A string of hawkish rhetoric through the last 10 days has investors adjusting expectations as to the timing of a pivot in policy direction and amending expectations as to the tone of Jerome Powell’s market update this week. The assumption Powell will maintain an aggressive approach to near term rate hikes has helped fuel an uplift in US treasury yields and global rates, elevating the USD against the Yen while compounding GBP and Euro losses. Sterling and the Euro suffered heavy losses through Monday as reports Gazprom will stop gas supply to Germany through the Nordstream pipeline for 3 days of unscheduled maintenance at the end of the month sent gas pricing spiraling upward. Fears Russia will continue to initiate disruptions to key Gas supply networks or simply switch off major pipelines as it weaponises energy supply forced the benchmark Gas future price to a record high of 277 Euro per mega watt hour. Surging energy prices and the broader economic impact have forced analyst to adjust inflation expectations for the UK and the continent. With inflation pushing above 10% in the UK last month there is an expectation prices could rise as much as 18-20% come January. The Euro plunged below parity, making a new 20 year low at 0.9926 while the GBP extended last weeks downturn moving below 1.1750. With risk sentiment deteriorating the US dollar is closing in on the highs seen in mid-July as our attentions turn to a slew of Manufacturing and Services data from the UK, Europe and the US.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6830 – 0.6950 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6850 – 0.6950 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.6980 – 1.7180 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.1080 – 1.1180 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.8930 – 0.9020 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends rebound to test 0.6900 amid USD retreat
AUD/USD is extending the recovery to challenge 0.6900, as the US dollar rally takes a breather despite the risk-averse market condition. The aussie shrugs off the downbeat Australian Preliminary Manufacturing PMI. Focus shifts to the US PMIs.
EUR/USD: Oversold RSI favors corrective pullback above 0.9900
EUR/USD renews intraday high near 0.9950 as it consolidates recent losses at the lowest levels in nearly 20 years during Tuesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair justifies oversold RSI (14) as the bulls retreat. The weekly resistance line and the 21-DMA, could challenge the EUR/USD buyers.
Gold bears eye $1,715-13 amid hawkish Fed bets, recession woes
Gold price fades the late Monday’s corrective pullback from a monthly low as sellers tighten grinds during Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal bears the burden of the firmer US dollar amid the market’s rush for risk safety.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: TRX price - A 7x bull run by 2025
Tron’s TRX price shows strong macro technicals pointing to a potential 2,000% rally from 2024 to 2025. Tron’s TRX price has been coiling in a mundane fashion for most of the summer. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $0.0468.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!