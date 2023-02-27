Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar tracked sideways through trade on Monday in what was a relatively quiet start to the week when compared with the tumult caused by another US data surprise on Friday. With month-end approaching, investors appeared content in squaring positions and sidelining major bets ahead of key CPI and GDP data due later this week. With risk-off, the AUD tracked toward intraday lows at US$0.67, before finding some support and climbing back toward the daily open at US$0.6745 overnight. Softer than anticipated US durable goods data coupled with reports the UK and EU have agreed to a new trade deal, which softens protocols surrounding the only shared border in Ireland, helped alleviate risk aversion and prop up the AUD. Market attention remains affixed to near-term Fed policy expectations. With 3 hikes now priced in and a fourth more than likely, the AUD will need to weather a sustained run of downward pressure and could test supports approaching US$0.6680. Domestic retail sales and current account data will provide valuable insight into domestic economic performance ahead of Thursday’s all-important inflation print. With inflation pressures refusing to ease, we expect some repricing of rate expectations and potentially the AUD in the wake of the CPI update.
Key Movers
The GBP was the standout performer through trade on Monday, climbing nearly 1% on the heels of reports the UK and EU have finally agreed to a new trade deal, which softens protocols surrounding the Northern Ireland border. The only shared land border has been a sticking point throughout the entirety of the Brexit process. The newly announced deal is said to reduce much of the trade and logistics issues that have plagued activity. While the agreement still needs to be ratified in parliament, the mood is much improved lifting the GBP back above 1.20. The positive sentiment has spilled over into the euro with the single currency up half a per cent, climbing back above 1.06 to touch session highs just shy of 1.0620. With little of note on today’s macroeconomic ticket attention remains affixed to price action across rates and treasuries as a key marker driving risk appetite.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6680 – 0.6800 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6320 – 0.6390 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.7750 – 1.8020 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0880 – 1.0950 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9080 – 0.9180 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounced from around 0.6700, awaiting Australian figures Premium
The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.6730 price zone ahead of Australian Retail Sales. The US Dollar trimmed early gains during the American session following the release of a mixed US Durable Goods Orders report.
EUR/USD recovers the 1.0600 threshold, follow-through unclear Premium
EUR/USD regained the 1.0600 level ahead of Wall Street’s close as US indexes finished the day in the green. Mixed US data limited directional movements as investors wait for fresh economic clues.
Gold: Sellers maintain the pressure Premium
Spot gold fell on Monday to $1,806.50 a troy ounce, a fresh 2023 low. The US Dollar, however, lost its positive momentum during European trading hours, helping XAU/USD to bounce to the current $1,815.00 price zone. Greenback’s strength at the weekly opening was a follow-through of Friday’s advance, the latter triggered by higher-than-anticipated inflation figures.
Polkadot: A 12% decline in the making?
Polkadot price shows short-term bearish bias within an uptrend rally that began in the winter of 2023. Traders should keep their eyes open for any sudden changes to market behavior and manage risk accordingly while trading the Polkadot price.
Resurgent sentiment lifts equities
The new week has kicked off with some resurgent optimism among investors, although that might prove hard to sustain in the medium-term, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.