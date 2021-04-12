AUD/USD – NZD/USD
AUDUSD remains in a sideways trend as we hold below the head & shoulders neckline which is rising steadily – now at 7685/95.
Last week we held a range of only 99 pips – the smallest for 7 months. NZDUSD topped exactly at strong resistance at 7060/70 all this week & obviously this remains key to direction today.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD first support at recent lows of 7600/7590. A break below last week’s low at 7586 risks a slide to 7570/65 & 7535/30 before very strong support at 7520/10.
Minor resistance at 7665/75. Strong resistance at the head & shoulders neckline at 7685/95 but shorts need stops above 7710.
NZDUSD topped exactly at strong resistance at 7060/70 all last week as predicted. However a break above 7080 opens the door to head & shoulders neckline resistance at 7105/15. Stop above 7030.
First support at the range low of 7005/6995. A break below 6990 can retest minor support at March lows at 6950/40. A break below 6940 is likely to test strong support at the 200 day moving average at 6900/6890.
Chart
