Overview
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD index, and a complete top-down analysis of the AUDUSD.
AUD/USD monthly
Monthly support at 0.6991, resistance at 0.7414.
Monthly chart is in a downtrend. Price has rallied all the way back to the 0.7414 monthly resistance level. Is this where price reverses for the next decline?
AUD/USD weekly
Weekly support at 0.7314, resistance at 0.7426.
Weekly chart is in an uptrend. Last week price broke above the 0.7314 weekly resistance level changing the trend to up.
AUD/USD daily
Daily support at 0.7284, resistance at 0.7431.
Daily chart is in an uptrend. Price has rallied for seven days straight back to the 0.7414-26 monthly/weekly resistance area. Price formed a clear rejection candle yesterday. Is this a short term top or a major reversal top in line with the monthly downtrend?
For the uptrend to continue price needs to hold at or above the 0.7314 weekly support level. Price moving below the 0.7314 weekly support level would start to confirm a reversal.
Watch the video for a full breakdown of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the upside, or the downside based on the 4-hour chart.
This content may have been written by a third party. ACY makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any third party. This content is information only and does not constitute financial, investment or other advice on which you can rely.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
