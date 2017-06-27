AUD/USD: rejected from above 0.7600, weighed by equities
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7591
The AUD/USD pair surged to 0.7624, but was unable to sustain gains beyond the level, amid the negative tone in equities. The Aussie found support in a recovery in gold prices overnight, but a tepid tone in oil and copper prices limited the advance, alongside with a mixed performance of local equities. The pair shed most of its daily gains, trading barely above its daily opening as US traders kick in.
The pair is still holding above a strong Fibonacci support, the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run at 0.7573, where in the 4 hours chart, the pair has also a bullish 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart, however, turned sharply lower within positive territory, approaching their mid-lines, and suggesting the decline may extend on a break below the mentioned Fibonacci support.
Support levels: 0.7575 0.7530 0.7470
Resistance levels: 0.7635 0.7670 0.7710
