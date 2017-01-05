AUD/USD: recovery extends beyond 0.7500

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7530

The Aussie is the best performer this Monday, recovering against the greenback up to 0.7534 ahead of the US opening. Data coming from Asia overnight showed that manufacturing activity strengthen in April, with the AIG performance of manufacturing index up to 59.2 in the month from previous 57.5. Chinese official PMIs missed market's expectations, but for once, didn't affect the commodity related currency. The manufacturing sector in the world's second largest economy grew by 51.2 in April, against previous 51.8, while the non-manufacturing sector also expanded at a slower pace, with the PMI printing 54.0 from previous 55.1. The AUD/USD pair holds a couple of pips below the mentioned high, with intraday technical readings supporting a continued advance, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is well above its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators accelerated north above their mid-lines. The 200 EMA in the same chart stands around 0.7560, providing a strong dynamic resistance. Beyond it, the pair has scope to extend its advance up to 0.7600, but further gains are unlikely for this Monday, ahead of the RBA monetary policy meeting early Tuesday.

Support levels: 0.7510 0.7470 0.7430

Resistance levels: 0.7560 0.7600 0.7650

