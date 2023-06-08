AUDUSD had been trending lower after peaking at the upper end of its rectangle pattern in early May. Although the pair managed to recover firmly from its 2023 low of 0.6457 on the back of an unexpected 25 basis points hike by the RBA, its advance got rejected by the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).
The momentum indicators are reflecting a cautiously positive tone. The RSI has flatlined above its 50-neutral mark, while the MACD is strengthening above its red signal line but remains in the negative zone.
Should buyers manage to push the price above the 200-day SMA, they could then attack the recent resistance of 0.6716. Surpassing that zone, the pair might face 0.6817, which is the upper boundary of its recent rangebound pattern. A break above that region may open the door for 0.6920 before 0.7030 gets tested.
On the flipside, bearish actions could send the price to test the 0.6622 support area. If that barricade fails, the spotlight could turn to 0.6590 before the pair challenges 0.6563. Failing to halt there, the price could descend towards the 2023 bottom of 0.6457.
Overall, AUDUSD recouped significant ground from its 2023 lows, but it has a long way to go till its short-term picture turns bullish. For that scenario to materialize, the pair must initially conquer the 200-day SMA.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.0750 despite disappointing EU data
EUR/USD is stretching higher toward 1.0750, as bulls ignore dismal revisions to the Eurozone GDP and jobs data. The pair is benefiting from the ongoing decline in the US Dollar, despite positive US Treasury bond yields and tepid risk sentiment. Focus shifts to the US data.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2500 as US Dollar extends losses
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.2500 in the European session. The pair capitalizes on the extended US Dollar weakness, despite a cautious market mood and higher US Treasury bond yields. The UK docket remains data-dry, as the focus shifts to the US data.
Gold rebounds to near $1,950 as investors divide about Fed’s policy
Gold price (XAU/USD) attempted a recovery after dropping to near $1,940.00. The precious metal has extended its rebound move to near $1,950.00 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped sharply.
Dogecoin price could rally 30% if DOGE history over the last six months is enough to go by
Dogecoin price has been trading within a fixed range over the last six months, taking seasonal leaps as volatility increased. With this accumulation pattern, the king of meme coins could be en route to complete the next bounce cycle.
Plenty of hawkishness to go around
We haven’t seen a lot in the way of volatility and price action this week, but what we have seen is a clear message coming from many central banks. That message is one of hawkishness.