-
Australian MI Inflation gauge jumps 0.8%.
-
AUD/USD climbs 0.80%.
-
RBA expected to pause rates on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar has started the week with strong gains. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6708, up 0.91%. The Aussie has rebounded after falling 1.25% last week.
RBA expected to pause rates
The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday and is expected to maintain the cash rate at 4.10%. The past two rate meetings have been close calls and that could be the case at Tuesday’s meeting. The money markets, however, are squarely leaning towards a pause, with only a 14% chance of a hike, according to the ASX RBA Rate Tracker.
Investors are basing expectations for a second straight pause on lower inflation and weaker retail sales. Both headline and core CPI eased in the second quarter, as inflation appears to be heading in the right direction. Retail sales surprised on the downside with a -0.8% reading in June, erasing the 0.8% gain in May and missing the consensus estimate of 0.0%.
The RBA could surprise the markets with a hike, as inflation has fallen to 6% but is double the RBA’s upper band of its 1%-3% range. As well, the labour market remains tight and the central bank is concerned that could lead to higher wages which means an increase in inflation. Tuesday’s meeting will be the second to last for Governor Lowe, who may want to deliver another hike or two before his watch ends, in a bid to push inflation closer to the RBA’s target. The RBA will release updated economic forecasts at the meeting, and investors will be especially interested in the inflation projections.
The Melbourne Institute Inflation Gauge jumped 0.8% in July, rebounding from 0.1% in June and beating the consensus estimate of 0.5%. The upswing was somewhat surprising given last week’s inflation report which showed a significant slowdown in inflation. The Australian dollar has moved sharply higher following the release.
AUD/USD technical
-
AUD/USD is testing resistance at 0.6697. Above, there is resistance at 0.6771.
- 0.6573 and 0.6499 is providing support.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs, stays above 1.1000
EUR/USD climbed toward 1.1050 following the inflation and growth data from the Euro area but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As markets adopt a cautious stance in the American session, the pair retreats toward 1.1000 and trades in the lower half of its daily range.
GBP/USD loses traction, declines below 1.2850
GBP/USD lost its traction and turned negative on the day below 1.2850 following a bullish start to the week. The modest US Dollar strength weighs on the pair on Monday as markets hold cautious ahead of the Bank of England policy announcements and US labor market data later in the week.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1,960
Following a quiet start to the week, gold price advanced above $1,960 on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, XAU/USD's trading action remains subdued. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield fluctuates in a tight channel below 4%, failing to provide a directional clue.
John Deaton calls Ripple XRP case “the most significant non-fraud SEC enforcement action in modern history”
XRP holder community is awaiting the SEC next steps to appeal versus Judge Torres’ ruling on XRP status as a security. Amidst the anticipation surrounding the ruling, pro-XRP attorney John Deaton has made more comments on the recent information about the SEC lawsuit against Coinbase.
S&P 500 News: Apple, Amazon earnings on tap this week
The S&P 500 added 1.01% last week despite experiencing a serious plunge last Thursday. The much-watched index has now advanced in nine of the past 11 weeks and seems poised to keep going despite technical indicators calling it overbought.