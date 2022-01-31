AUD/USD rebounds but stays below a downside line

AUD/USD traded higher on Monday, after hitting support at 0.6967 on Friday. However, the pair is still trading below the downside resistance line taken from the high of January 20th, as well as below the key resistance zone of 0.7090, which acted as a decent floor between December 14th and January 24th. In our view, this keeps the short-term outlook negative.
Even if the recovery continues for a while more, we could see the bears taking charge again from near the aforementioned downside line, or the 0.7090 zone. This could result in declines back near the round figure of 0.7000, or Friday’s low of 0.6967. A break lower could confirm a forthcoming lower low and may pave the way towards the 0.6924 barrier, which provided support between July 7th and 14th, 2020. Slightly lower lies the inside swing high of June 25th, at 0.6895, the break of which could pave the way towards the low of June 30th, at 0.6825.
Taking a look at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI, although below 50, points up and appears ready to climb back above that line, while the MACD, although negative, lies above its trigger line, pointing up as well. Both indicators detect slowing downside momentum and support the notion for some further recovery before the next leg south.
Now, in order to start examining the bullish case, we would like to see a clear break above 0.7090. This could also confirm the break above the downside line and may see scope for advances towards the 0.7175 zone, marked by the highs of January 25th and 26th, the break of which could allow extensions towards the 0.7215 barrier, marked by the high of January 21st. Another break, above 0.7215, could trigger extensions towards the peak of January 20th, at 0.7275.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
68.02% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD losses momentum and hovers around 1.1150
EUR/USD staged a nice bounce at the weekly opening, but demand for the greenback resumed early US session. Eurozone Prelim GDP met estimates with 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2021. The ECB and NFP will be the key highlights.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped around $1,800 ahead of key event risks
Gold price has kicked off a busy week on a wrong footing, as the Fed’s hawkishness continues to play out strong. Further, the RBA and BOE are expected to deliver a hawkish stance at their monetary policy meetings this week.
Cryptos to enter second leg of relief rally
Bitcoin price has seen a 10% rally over the past week, Ethereum price followed suit and climbed 14% and Ripple price goes against the trend and slides lower.
Is it time to take a bite out of Apple?
Both Apple’s sales and earnings beat Wall Street projections as the company was able to navigate through computer chip shortages. Analysts now predict that Apple revenue will top $90 billion.