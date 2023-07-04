Today ended the regular meeting of the Australian Bank of Australia, following which the leaders of the Australian Central Bank unexpectedly decided to leave the interest rate at the same level of 4.10%.
In an accompanying statement, they did note that “some further tightening of monetary policy may be needed,” but this will depend on how the economy and inflation develop.
RBA leaders also stressed the risks of global economic recovery, and yesterday's data from Australia confirmed the trend of further deceleration of inflation in the country: the inflation rate from TD Securities slowed to +0.1% in June (from +0.9% a month earlier) and to + 5.7% in annual terms (from +5.9% in May).
Immediately after the publication of the RBA decision, the Australian dollar fell sharply, and the AUD/USD pair lost almost 50 points in the moment, dropping to an intraday low of 0.6642.
At the time of publication of this article, the AUD/USD pair was in the range between important short-term levels: support 0.6676 and resistance 0.6690, the breakdown of which in one direction or another may determine the direction of further price movement.
In the first case, after the breakdown of the support levels of 0.6676, 0.6642 (today's low), AUD/USD will head inside the downward channel on the weekly chart, towards its lower border, which is currently passing near local lows (since April 2020) and the marks of 0.6200, 0.6285.
The “fastest” signal for the implementation of the downside scenario is a breakdown of the level 0.6664.
However, technical indicators OsMA and Stochastic on the daily chart turned to long positions, signaling the possibility of developing an alternative scenario for the growth of AUD/USD.
In this case, the signal for the resumption of long positions may be a breakdown of the resistance levels of 0.6690, 0.6700. Targets - resistance levels 0.6720, 0.6750, 0.6780. Their breakdown will open the way for further growth to the key resistance levels 0.6975, 0.7040, 0.7060, separating the long-term bear market from the bull market.
Support levels: 0.6676, 0.6665, 0.6642, 0.6600, 0.6565, 0.6500, 0.6455, 0.6390, 0.6285, 0.6200, 0.6170.
Resistance levels: 0.6690, 0.6700, 0.6720, 0.6750, 0.6780, 0.6800, 0.6900, 0.6975, 0.7000, 0.7040, 0.7060.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 amid thin trading
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range near 1.0900 on Tuesday. The lack of high-tier data releases and thin trading conditions on the US Independence Day holiday make it difficult for the pair to find direction ahead of this week's key events.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.2750
GBP/USD extended its daily recovery to a fresh daily high above 1.2730 in the American session on Tuesday. With stock and bond markets in the US remaining closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday, however, the pair struggles to stretch higher.
Gold recovers to $1,930 in quiet day
Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,930 on Tuesday. As trading volumes thin out due to the Independence Day holiday in the US, XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase during the American trading hours.
Could BTC make it to $35,000?
Bitcoin price seems to be coming out of its consolidation and heading higher very slowly. As BTC retests the $31,000 market, investors ponder if a retest of the $35,000 hurdle is likely.
After 17% spike, can RIVN stock uptrend last through July?
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) stock surged 17.4% on Monday to a more than four-month high on the back of delivery news that was strong enough to overshadow Tesla’s (TSLA) own Q2 delivery release.