AUD/USD: RBA dents Aussie's strength

The Australian dollar plunged overnight, following the RBA monetary policy decision, as a neutral stance from Governor Lowe disappointed investors, waiting for a hawkish stance. Policy makers decided to leave rates unchanged at 1.5%, avoiding comments on normalization, something that most Central Banks' heads offered last week. The AUD/USD pair fell down to 0.7590 before paring losses, but holding nearby mid European session, as the greenback found ounce again demand with London opening. Volumes are low as there are no pending macroeconomic releases ahead while US markets will remained closed amid a local holiday. Anyway, the short term picture is bearish, given that the price holds well-below a now bearish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, whilst technical indicators consolidate near oversold readings, with no aims of changing course. The main support comes slightly below the mentioned daily low, at 0.7575, with a break below it required to confirm additional slides ahead.

