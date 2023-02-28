Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar opens this morning in much the same position as it started Tuesday, having maintained a narrow trading handle amid broader month-end rebalancing. With little of note on the days domestic docket the AUD drifted toward intraday lows just north of US$0.6705 before softer than anticipated US macroeconomic data helped provide a modicum of support, lifting the AUD toward session highs marginally above US$0.6750. All told the AUD was one of the worst performing major currencies through February and there were few signs yesterday the near-term trend will change. Fears monetary policy will remain restrictive for longer were exacerbated through February following a rebound in US economic activity and improvement in labour market conditions. With few signs global central banks will be afforded the conditions to loosen policy expectations, we imagine the AUD will continue to face near term headwinds through March. Our attentions today turn to Q4 GDP data and monthly CPI numbers for January. With GDP expected to show a modest expansion our primary focus remains with inflation. With prices expected to sit 8% higher than this time last year there is ample scope to suggest the RBA will need to deliver multiple rate hikes through the months ahead.
Key Movers
European inflation woes dominated direction through trade on Tuesday as French and Spanish CPI both rose at a faster pace than anticipated. The data suggests increased risk of an upside surprise in German price pressures and an uplift in broader euro area inflation. With inflation stubbornly refusing to yield to successive monetary policy adjustments, markets were forced to amend rate expectations lifting European yields and dragging US rates higher overnight. With 10-year rates approaching 4%, markets stepped in to defend key resistance handles as consumer confidence waned and broader macroeconomic activity continues to falter. The euro tested a break above 1.0640 before retracing gains late, while the GBP looked set to consolidate a break above 1.21 before retreating. Amid the higher rates backdrop the JPY continues to underperform, and the USD tested 137 before settling back nearer 136.20 on open this morning. With direction driven by inflation and monetary policy expectations our attentions today turn to German and Australian CPI data and US ISM manufacturing surveys.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6680 – 0.6820 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6320 – 0.6420 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.7780 – 1.8120 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0850 – 1.0950 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.9080 – 0.9220 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds above 0.6700 as Australia GDP, China/US PMI loom
AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 0.6730, following a pullback from 0.6757 in the last hour, as traders await the key Australian fourth-quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) details.
EUR/USD surrenders crucial 1.0580 support as Fed’s rate hike fears mount
The EUR/USD pair has slipped below the critical support of 1.0580 in the early Asian session as fears of more rates announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are mounting among the market participants.
Gold bears are moving in to fade the rally
The Gold price stabilised at the end of the day and is up 0.5% near $1,826.67 after travelling from a low of $1,804 and $1,831 on the day. Weakness in the US economic data was widespread and weighed on the greenback that had otherwise been resurging on the back of prior inflationary readings.
COIN rallies by 10% as Coinbase launches crypto advocacy campaign in United States
Despite being around for almost 15 years, the crypto market is still considered to be in its infancy, given the lack of clarity around its regulation. This has also led to many believing the regulatory authorities' decisions to be rather uninformed or misconceived.
Top three things stock traders need to know today
Stock bulls are treading cautiously as they await data later this week that could clarify some of the conflicting signals in recent economic data. Many on Wall Street are worried that a too-strong US economy will keep inflation elevated, which will in turn force the central bank to keep raising interest rates and push the economy into recession.