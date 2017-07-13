AUD/USD: rally can extend up to 0.7835

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7728

The Aussie surged to its highest since mid March against the greenback, trading near the daily high of 0.7739 early US session. A batch of positive data coming from Australia and China overnight backed the advance, as in the country, consumer inflation expectations surged in July, according to the Melbourne Institute, up to 4.4% in the month from 3.6% in June. The Chinese trade surplus came in at $42.77 million, beating expectations, while imports rose 17.2% and exports by 11.3%, also above market's forecasts. Economic health in China usually boost the Aussie, as the commodity-producer country exports most of its goods to the second world's largest economy. The 4 hours chart shows that the price is far above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are easing modestly within overbought territory, not enough to confirm an upcoming downward corrective move. The pair has been unable to sustain gains beyond the 0.7700 level for long these last two years, but with the ongoing dollar's weakness, the rally can extend, with a major target at 0.7834, 2016 high.

Support levels: 0.7700 0.7660 0.7610

Resistance levels: 0.7740 0.7785 0.7835

