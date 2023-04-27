AUD/USD: Price movement may accelerate in bearish impulse five

In the long term, AUDUSD seems to be forming a large cycle correction b. This correction has the structure of a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.
Inside the actionary wave Ⓨ, two parts can be completed, i.e., the impulse (A) and the intermediate correction (B) in the form of a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z.
At the time of writing, an impulse (C) can be built, consisting of minor sub-waves 1-2-3-4-5.
There is a high probability that the impulse (C) will end at the minimum of 0.617, which was marked by the impulse wave (A).
The alternative chart shows an incomplete intermediate correction (B).
The indicated correction (B) has a complex internal structure of the triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z, as in the first scenario, but its end is expected at a higher level.
It is assumed that in the last section we see the construction of a minor wave Z. This wave may end in the form of a minute double zigzag near 0.732.
At the level of 0.732, correction (B) will be at 76.4% of impulse (A).
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
