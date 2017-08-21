AUD/USD: pressuring the daily high, low volume limits momentum

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7930

Having started the day with a soft tone, the AUD/USD pair trades marginally higher this Monday around 0.7930, helped by broad dollar's weakness and persistent risk aversion, which keeps stocks in the red and commodities up for the day. The Aussie advanced to its highest in two weeks against its American rival last Thursday, with the pair printing 0.7962 before retreating. So far, the pair has been unable to clearly rally beyond the 0.7900 level, meeting selling interest on multiple attempts to run beyond it, although with pullbacks being shallow, reflecting market's negative sentiment towards the greenback. The short term picture, according to the 4 hours chart, is neutral-to-bullish, as the price is above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator aims modestly higher around its 100 level, whilst the RSI indicator heads nowhere, but around 58. The mentioned high is the main resistance and the level to surpass to see the pair advancing up to 0.8000 later on the day, while gains beyond this last seem unlikely amid the limited volume.

Support levels: 0.0.7900 0.7870 0.7830

Resistance levels: 0.7965 0.8000 0.8045

