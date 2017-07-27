AUD/USD: pressuring 0.8000, stocks will lead the way

The AUD/USD pair pressures the 0.8000 level ahead of Wall Street's opening retreating from an over two-year high of 0.8065 achieved early Asia. Minor Australian macroeconomic figures were a miss, helping the ongoing correction, as in the second quarter the import price index dropped 0.1% against the 0.7% advance expected and 1.2% previous. The export price index fell 5.7%, slightly better than the 6.3% drop expected, but well below previous 9.4%. Stocks' rallies to record highs in the US have had their good share of influence in the latest AUD/USD's advance, and the correlation would probably continue today. In the meantime, the 4 hours chart shows that the price remains well above a bullish 20 SMA, currently around 0.7950, whilst technical indicators head lower within positive territory, coming from overbought territory and in line with further slides in the short term, particularly on a break below 0.7985 the immediate support.

