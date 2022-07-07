Dale did a comparison look at Aussie Weekly compared to Euro and Cable. He broke down the 10Y Yield chart and covered WTI hitting his $94 support level.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees an upside above 0.6850 on expectations of lower US NFP
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after facing minor resistance around 0.6850 in the late New York session. The asset is likely to extend its recovery and may surpass Thursday’s high at 0.6848 as investors are expecting downbeat US NFP data.
EUR/USD stays pressured at multi-year low around 1.0150 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD fails to cheer the improvement in the market’s mood as it remains depressed around a two-decade low, refreshed the previous day around 1.0150, during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US NFP data.
Gold: Bulls move in ahead of the critical NFP
The gold price is consolidatred and flat on the day, oscillating around $1,739 after edging up from a nine-month low early on Thursday. The precious metal has climbed from a low of $1,736.58 and has reached a high of $1,749.13 on the day as markets get set for Friday's US NFP data.
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks out, targets $25,000
BTC sliced though the $20,900 level, which represented the upper trendline of a symmetrical triangle that developed on the 4-hour chart. The technical formation anticipates that further buying pressure could trigger a 25% upswing towards $25,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!