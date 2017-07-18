AUD/USD: poised to surpass the 0.8000 threshold

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7931

The Australian dollar got a double boost overnight, as broad dollar's weakness coupled with optimistic RBA meeting minutes, resulting in the AUD/USD pair jumping up to 0.7942, its highest in over two years. Policymakers signaled that the "neutral" nominate cash rate would be 3.5% to keep inflation in check and growth at reasonable levels, somehow anticipating rates will go up sometime in the future. Also, they added that the second quarter of the year has been generally positive, on a recovery in consumption growth. Nevertheless, they maintained their monetary policy on hold, and seems unlikely they would change it in the next year or so.

The rally paused mid European session, but the pair held near its highs, and despite overbought, there are no signs that it can change course in the short term, as in the 4 hours chart, an early decline was contained by a sharply bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators just turned flat in extreme levels. Beyond the mentioned daily high, the rally could extend up to the 0.8060/70 region during the upcoming sessions, where the pair presents multiple monthly highs and lows from the last decade.

Support levels: 0.7905 0.7880 0.7835

Resistance levels: 0.7945 0.7990 0.7830

