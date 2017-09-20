AUD/USD: poised to retest 0.8124, 2-year high

AUD/USD Current price: 0.8058

The Aussie gained momentum after breaching the 0.8030 region against the greenback, now trading around a daily high of 0.8062 so far in the day. There was no certain catalyst behind the current advance, and in fact, data coming from Australia earlier today was disappointing, as the Westpac Leading Index for August came in at -0.1% from previous 0.1%. The greenback is being dumped ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcement, although beyond commodity-related currencies, major pairs are little changed from Tuesday's closes. The pair is sharply up for a second consecutive day, aiming to retest the 2-year high set earlier this month at 0.8124 with a firm upward momentum in the daily and intraday charts. In the 4 hours one, the price is extending above a now bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators accelerated north, currently at fresh weekly highs, supporting an upward extension for the upcoming hours. Anyway, upcoming direction will depend on how the market understands Fed's upcoming announcement later today.

Support levels: 0.8030 0.8000 0.7970

Resistance levels: 0.8090 0.8125 0.8155

