AUD/USD: poised to extend its decline beyond the three-month low of 0.7624

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7654

Worst-than-expected Chinese PMIs weighed on Aussie.

Dollar's broad strength paused ahead of big events this week.

The Australian dollar remains under pressure despite trading in a well-limited range against its American rival, currently at 0.7660 after softer-than-expected Chinese data released capped chances of a recovery. China's official manufacturing PMI came in at 51.6 for October, below previous 52.4 and market's expectations of 52.0, while the non-manufacturing PMI resulted at 54.3, below September 55.4. Both indices held in expansionary territory, with the decline being attributed to a week-long public holidays and a slowdown in industries that were cutting excess of capacity. Still, poor Chinese readings always took their toll on the Aussie, as most of the commodity-producer country's exports land in their Asian neighbor.

The AUD/USD pair trades near the three-month low set last Friday at 0.7624, dented not only by dollar's broad demand but also by central banks' imbalances, as the RBA has stated multiple times that will maintain its on-hold stance in regards to monetary policy. From a technical point of view, the pair seems poised to extend its decline short-term, as the price is below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators turned south, the Momentum still in neutral territory, but the RSI currently at 37. The pair has an immediate support at 0.7650, with a break below it probably signaling a downward extension beyond the mentioned low.

Support levels: 0.7650 0.7610 0.7580

Resistance levels: 0.7690 0.7730 0.7775

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD