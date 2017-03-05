AUD/USD: poised to extend its decline

The AUD/USD pair turned sharply lower and erased all of its weekly gains, trading at its lowest for the day ahead of the US opening. Falling base metal prices, particularly copper, amid decreasing Chinese demand. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair faltered again around a daily descendant trend line coming from late Match, currently in the 0.7530 region. The downward move has been quite straight, accelerating once the price broke below the 20 SMA, favoring further declines, despite the wide intraday range. Technical indicators in the same chart maintain their strong bearish slopes within negative territory, another sign of additional weakness ahead, particularly on a break below 0.7435 the immediate support.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.