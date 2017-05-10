AUD/USD: poised to challenge the weekly low

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7817

The Australian dollar edged sharply lower during Asian trading hours, as worst-than-expected retail sales offset positive international trade figures. Retail sales fell by 0.6% in August, against an expected 0.3% advance, cooling down hopes for an economic recovery. July's figure was downwardly revised from flat to -0.2%. The trade balance surplus, however, was larger-than-expected in the same month, up to 989M from a previously revised 808M, a 22% advance backed by increased exports of iron ore to China. Exports grew by 1.0% in the month, while imports were unchanged, both figures above July's ones. The dollar gained some momentum during European trading hours amid a heavy Pound and a falling EUR after the release of ECB's minutes, leading the AUD/USD pair to 0.7812.

Ahead of US data releases, the pair holds near the mentioned low, with a neutral-to-bearish stance in the 4 hours chart, as the price broke below its 20 SMA, still flat around 0.7835,with a pullback up to the indicator being rejected towards fresh daily lows, leaning the scale towards the downside. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator holds flat around its 100 level, but the RSI gained downward strength, currently around 39, supporting a bearish extension, particularly on a break below 0.7785, this week low.

Support levels: 0.7785 0.7750 0.7715

Resistance levels: 0.7835 0.7880 0.7910

