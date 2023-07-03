Share:

Money markets split on RBA decision on Tuesday.

US PCE Price Index eases in May.

The Australian dollar is showing some movement right off the bat on Monday. AUD/USD fell as much as 70 pips in the Asian session but has recovered most of those losses. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6657 down 0.03%.

Money markets split on RBA decision

The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday, and it’s a coin-toss as to whether the central bank will raise rates for a third straight time or will it take a pause. Traders have priced in a 52% chance of a pause, according to the ASX RBA rate tracker. Just one week ago, the odds of a pause were 70%, after May inflation declined more than expected. Headline CPI fell from 6.8% to 5.6%, its lowest level in 13 months. Core CPI eased to 6.1%, down from 6.7%.

The split over what call the RBA will make on Tuesday is indicative of the case that can be made both for a hike and a pause. The drop in inflation is certainly welcome news, but the RBA wants inflation to fall faster, as it remains almost triple the target of 2%. Additional rate hikes would likely send inflation lower, but that would raise the risk of the economy tipping into a recession.

The Australian economy has cooled down, but the labor market remains strong and consumer spending has been resilient, despite high inflation. Retail sales for May jumped 0.7% m/m, up from 0.0% in April and smashing the consensus of 0.1%. RBA members in favor of a hike can point to employment and retail sales data as evidence that the economy can withstand additional hikes.

The RBA minutes, which can be considered a guide of its rate policy plans, might point to a pause at Tuesday’s meeting. The April and May minutes were hawkish and the RBA raised rates after these releases. The June minutes were more dovish, sending the Australian dollar lower. Could that signal a pause?

In the US, the week wrapped up with the PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator. In June, the index rose 0.1% m/m, down from 0.4% in May. This indicates that the disinflation process continues and traders have raised the probability of a July hike to 88%, up from 74% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

AUD/USD technical

0.6659 is a weak resistance line. Above, there is resistance at 0.6722.

0.6597 and 0.6534 are providing support.