-
Money markets split on RBA decision on Tuesday.
-
US PCE Price Index eases in May.
The Australian dollar is showing some movement right off the bat on Monday. AUD/USD fell as much as 70 pips in the Asian session but has recovered most of those losses. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6657 down 0.03%.
Money markets split on RBA decision
The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday, and it’s a coin-toss as to whether the central bank will raise rates for a third straight time or will it take a pause. Traders have priced in a 52% chance of a pause, according to the ASX RBA rate tracker. Just one week ago, the odds of a pause were 70%, after May inflation declined more than expected. Headline CPI fell from 6.8% to 5.6%, its lowest level in 13 months. Core CPI eased to 6.1%, down from 6.7%.
The split over what call the RBA will make on Tuesday is indicative of the case that can be made both for a hike and a pause. The drop in inflation is certainly welcome news, but the RBA wants inflation to fall faster, as it remains almost triple the target of 2%. Additional rate hikes would likely send inflation lower, but that would raise the risk of the economy tipping into a recession.
The Australian economy has cooled down, but the labor market remains strong and consumer spending has been resilient, despite high inflation. Retail sales for May jumped 0.7% m/m, up from 0.0% in April and smashing the consensus of 0.1%. RBA members in favor of a hike can point to employment and retail sales data as evidence that the economy can withstand additional hikes.
The RBA minutes, which can be considered a guide of its rate policy plans, might point to a pause at Tuesday’s meeting. The April and May minutes were hawkish and the RBA raised rates after these releases. The June minutes were more dovish, sending the Australian dollar lower. Could that signal a pause?
In the US, the week wrapped up with the PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator. In June, the index rose 0.1% m/m, down from 0.4% in May. This indicates that the disinflation process continues and traders have raised the probability of a July hike to 88%, up from 74% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
AUD/USD technical
0.6659 is a weak resistance line. Above, there is resistance at 0.6722.
0.6597 and 0.6534 are providing support.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps losses below 1.0900 ahead of US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is consolidating the latest drop below 1.0900 in the European session. The pair is undermined by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar, as risk sentiment remains tepid amid pre-US Independence Day trading and ahead of the top-tier US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.2700 as US Dollar rebounds, PMIs eyed
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, having broken its consolidative range to the downside in European trading. Hawkish Fed bets help revive the USD demand, dragging the major lower. BoE’s aggressive tightening fuels recession fears and also acts as a headwind for the GBP. US PMIs eyed.
Gold corrects to near $1,910 as US Manufacturing PMI comes into spotlight
Gold price has reported a corrective move to near $1,910.00 in the London session. The precious metal is under pressure as consistent reiteration of more interest rate hikes from the Fed is deepening worries about persistent inflation in the United States economy.
Litecoin price holds above $100 even as on-chain metrics suggest downturn ahead
Litecoin network’s on-chain metrics signaled a bullish turn in LTC price last week, pushing its price up to a monthly high of $114.95 on Monday, but the altcoin might be on the cusp of a correction as some indicators have flipped bearish over the weekend.
Quiet start to an intense week
The Independence Day holiday in the US means the week should start quietly in markets, but US data will soon attract the market's attention again now that a July Fed rate hike is a consensus view and there is also speculation about a move in September.