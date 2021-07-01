AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar slipped below 0.75 US cents Wednesday, amid a deluge of offshore macroeconomic data sets and a broadly stronger USD. Having tracked sideways for much of the domestic session, bouncing between 0.7510 and 0.7525, the AUD was forced to intraday lows at 0.7494 overnight. A stronger than anticipated ADP private payroll print helped consolidate expectations Friday’s non-farm payroll and labour market report will present a strong showing. With the market fixated on labour market performance and US monetary policy, the AUD remains vulnerable in the near term, with an extended break below 0.75 a reality. Despite sustained strength across commodity prices, we expect the AUD will face further near-term pressures leading into Friday with supports at 0.7480 at risk. Our attention remains affixed to US labour market data with a print above consensus (700,000 new jobs created) opening the door to a USD rally into the weekly close.
Key Movers
Month end flows and broadly stronger demand for the world’s base currency helped the USD track higher through trade on Wednesday. ADP private payroll data outperformed market expectations and while not always a reliable leading indicator of labour market performance was enough to fuel expectations Friday’s non-farm payroll report will present a strong showing and surpass consensus expectations. With other US data sets mixed, investors appeared content in sidelining bigger bets until Friday. Markets are fixated on US monetary policy and while the impact of commentary from Fed policymakers has dissipated through the last 7 days, labour market performance and the speed at which the US economy replaces those jobs lost to the pandemic is critical in shaping policy moving forward.
The Japanese yen was one of the worst performers overnight as investors appeared to adjust positions come month-end and correct some of the gains enjoyed through June. The yen fell sharply allowing the USD to push through 111 and touch a 15-month high.
The euro and GBP continue to soften with the euro slipping toward 1.1850 and the GBP struggling to hold onto 1.38.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7430 - 0.7580 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6290 - 0.6360 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.8270 - 1.8520 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0720 - 1.0780 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9280 - 0.9360 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further downside hinges upon 1.1845 break
EUR/USD remains sidelined around 1.1855-60, having dropped to the key horizontal support, amid the early Asian session on Thursday. Monthly resistance line, 10-DMA guard immediate upside amid bearish MACD. Sellers may aim for a yearly low.
GBP/USD: Off weekly bottom above 1.3800 but not out of woods
GBP/USD struggles to defend the bounce-off weekly low. Four-month-old horizontal area restricts immediate downside, monthly resistance line tests corrective pullback. Cap on Momentum line, sustained trading below 100-day SMA keeps sellers hopeful.
Gold drops back below $1,770 on firmer US dollar
Gold (XAU/USD) consolidates the previous day’s recovery moves to refresh intraday low below $1770. The escalating coronavirus (COVID-19) fears put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, weighing on the gold in turn.
SafeMoon appears decisive, readies for a 20% rally
SafeMoon price has been engaged in a bottoming process that has twisted investors with various buy signals that eventually failed or never triggered. SAFEMOON appears to be framing a new bottoming pattern that could offer a timely opportunity to capture a 20% return.
What does the OPEC meeting mean for oil?
It's a huge week for energy markets, with an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday that could determine whether oil prices keep rallying or cool off. The market reaction will depend on the size of any production increase.