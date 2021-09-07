AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD holds strong support at 7405/7395.
NZDUSD weekly close above 7155 keeps the outlook positive for Monday.
AUDJPY topped exactly at strong resistance at 8200/8210. Shorts need stops above 8230.
Today’s analysis
AUDUSD overbought but no sell signal so the downside should be limited. Minor support at 7445/35. Strong support at 7405/7395. Longs need stops below 7375. Strong support at 7345/35. Longs need stops below 7320.
Outlook positive, despite overbought conditions with only minor resistance at 7490/99. A break higher initially targets 7520/25.
NZDUSD minor resistance at 7150/40 but above here can target 7185 & minor resistance at 7205/15.
Minor support at 7115/10. Strong support at 7090/80. Stop below 7070.
AUDJPY shorts at strong resistance at 8200/8210 target 8150/40 which was hit yesterday & we bottomed exactly here. If we continue lower look for strong support at 8110/00. Longs need stops below 8085.
Shorts at 8200/8210 stop above 8230. A break higher is a buy signal targeting strong resistance at 8270/80 for profit-taking. Shorts need stops above 8290.
Chart
