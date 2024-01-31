AUD/USD Outlook: Turns vulnerable after softer Australian inflation, focus remains on FOMC

Share:

AUD/USD drops to over a one-week low following the release of softer Australian inflation data.

Weak Chinese manufacturing data further undermines the Aussie amid a modest USD strength.

Sliding US bond yields might cap the USD and lend support ahead of the FOMC policy decision.

The AUD/USD pair comes under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday and retreats further from a two-week high, around the 0.6625 region touched the previous day. The steady descent drags spot prices to over a one-week low, around the 0.6560-0.6555 area, during the early European session and is sponsored by a combination of factors.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens across the board in reaction to surprisingly softer domestic consumer inflation figures and a weaker official factory survey from China. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.6% in the fourth quarter and the yearly rage decelerated more than expected, to 4.1%, or its lowest level since the quarter ended December 2021. The data reaffirms market expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) tightening cycle is over and that the next move would be down. Adding to this, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that China's Manufacturing PMI improved slightly to 49.2 in January, though remained below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction. This suggested that the world's second-largest economy struggled to regain momentum at the start of 2024 and further undermines the China-proxy Aussie.

Apart from this, the emergence of some buying around the US Dollar (USD) also contributes to the offered tone surrounding the AUD/USD pair. Investors continue to scale back their expectations on the speed and scale of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the wake of strong US macro data, which pointed to a still-resilient economy. The Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index improved for the third consecutive month and jumped to 114.8 in January, or its highest level since December 2021. Furthermore, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that US job openings unexpectedly increased to 9.02 million in December. This suggests that the labor market is too strong for the Fed to start cutting interest rates in the first quarter, which, in turn, assists the USD to stand tall near its highest level since December 13 touched earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the risk of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East further seems to benefit the Greenback's relative safe-haven status. That said, the ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields might keep a lid on any further appreciating move for the buck and lend some support to the AUD/USD pair. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and prefer to wait for more cues about the timing of when the Fed will start cutting interest rates. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, scheduled to be announced later today. Heading into the key central bank event risk, traders will confront the release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment and the Chicago PMI. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the currency pair is to the downside.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, some follow-through selling below last week’s swing low, around mid-0.6500s, will confirm a breakdown through over a one-week-old trading range. The subsequent downfall, however, could find some support near the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 0.6525 region, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone, the AUD/USD pair might then weaken further below the 0.6500 psychological mark and test the 0.6465 support zone.

On the flip side, any positive move back above the 0.6600 round figure might continue to attract fresh sellers near the 0.6620-0.6625 strong horizontal barrier. A convincing breakthrough the said barrier, however, might trigger a short-covering rally and lift spot prices to the 50-day SMA resistance near mid-0.6600s en route to the 0.6685 region and the 0.6700 round-figure mark. A sustained strength beyond the latter will suggest that the AUD/USD pair has bottomed out and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.