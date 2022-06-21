AUD/USD
The AUDUSD remains constructive in early Tuesday, though the downside is still at risk after Monday’s action was strongly rejected at psychological 0.70 barrier, reinforced by falling 10DMA, which marks pivotal point.
Technical studies on daily chart maintain strong negative momentum and moving averages are in bearish setup, while the action is weighed by thick daily cloud, suggesting limited recovery.
Near-term bias is expected to remain negatively aligned while the action stays below 0.70 level and keep in play risk of retesting key supports at 0.6850 (June 14 low) and 0.6828 (2022 low).
Alternatively, break of 0.70 pivot would ease downside pressure, but extension above 0.7069 (June 16 recovery top) would generate stronger bullish signal.
The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s last policy meeting showed that the central bank is on track for further tightening and discussing the size of next hike, with 0.25% and 0.50% increases being on the table.
The policymakers downplayed the expectations for a super-sized 0.75% hike which many anticipated, softening Aussie’s tone.
However the situation remains quite dramatic, as the central bank expects price pressures to continue and revised their inflation forecast to 7% from previous 6% estimation that signals more rate increases, in attempts to bring rising inflation under control and start to push it towards desired 2% target level.
Res: 0.7000; 0.7051; 0.7066; 0.7091.
Sup: 0.6942; 0.6897; 0.6850; 0.6828.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7073
- R2 0.7035
- R1 0.6993
- PP 0.6955
-
- S1 0.6913
- S2 0.6875
- S3 0.6834
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading with a soft tone ahead of growth-related data
The AUD/USD pair trades at around 0.6930, weakening despite the limited demand for the greenback. S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of its June PMIs for all major economies, which may bring back risk-off trading.
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains below 1.0600 post-Powell
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0605 following comments from Fed’s head, trading at around 1.0580 after the dust settled. FOMC Chairman Powell's cautious comments on the economic outlook weighed on the dollar, but not enough to put it in a bearish path.
Gold bears maintain control but remain sidelined
Gold advanced on Wednesday to reach a fresh weekly high of $1,847.85. The dollar came under selling pressure ahead of Powell’s testimony before Congress, briefly extending its slump as he started his speech. However, after the dust settled, the greenback recovered some ground, with the bright metal currently trading around $1,837.
The recovery rally for Bitcoin price finds new fuel, but will it sustain?
Bitcoin is beginning to pull market sentiment from the grave ashes. Still, investors should approach the peer-to-peer digital currency with a cautious dollar-cost averaging approach, as bearish unpredictability is still a factor.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!