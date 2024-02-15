AUD/USD Outlook: Seems vulnerable while below 100-day SMA, eyes US data for fresh impetus

- AUD/USD fails to lure buyers in the wake of disappointing domestic employment details.
- Hawkish Fed expectations continue to underpin the USD and contribute to capping gains.
- Traders look to the US macro data dump for some impetus and short-term opportunities.
The AUD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest recovery from a three-month through and oscillates in a narrow range below the 0.6500 psychological mark through the early European session on Thursday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) is undermined by the disappointing domestic labour market report, which showed that the Unemployment Rate rose from 3.9% to a two-year high level of 4.1% in January. Additional details revealed that the number of employed people grew by about 500, missing estimates for a reading of 30.0K by a big margin and reaffirming expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) rate hike cycle is over. Moreover, the markets are now pricing in the first 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in September. This, in turn, drags yields on Australian government bonds lower and weighs on the domestic currency.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, stalls the overnight retracement slide from its highest level since November 14 and turns out to be another factor capping the upside for the AUD/USD pair. The stronger-than-expected US consumer inflation figures released on Tuesday further pushed back expectations for the first interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to the middle of the year. In fact, Fed funds futures have priced out a rate cut in March and see a nearly 80% chance of easing at the June meeting, and about three 25 basis points rate cuts by the end of this year as against five two weeks ago. This, along with geopolitical tensions stemming from conflicts in the Middle East, further benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and is holding back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the risk-sensitive Aussie.
In the latest development, the Israeli military said on Wednesday that its fighter jets began a series of strikes in Lebanon in retaliation to a rocket fired into Northern Israel, raising the risk of a war between the two countries. Meanwhile, negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza have resumed as the former faces international pressure to stop its bombardment of the southern Gaza city of Rafah. This might keep investors on the edge amid growing acceptance that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer, which favours the USD bulls and warrants caution before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom. Traders now look to US data dump – monthly Retail Sales, the Empire State Manufacturing Index, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production data.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, a breakdown through a one-week-old trading range comes on the back of the recent repeated failures near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and favours bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still away from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the downside.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling and acceptance below mid-0.6400s before positioning for any further losses. The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the fall towards testing the 0.6400 mark. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the 0.6340-0.6335 support zone, or the November 2023 swing low, en route to the 0.6300 mark and the 2023 trough, near the 0.6270 area.
On the flip side, move beyond the 0.6500 mark might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 0.6530-0.6540 supply zone or the 100-day SMA. The latter should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if cleared decisively might prompt a short-covering rally and allow the AUD/USD pair to reclaim the 0.6600 round figure. Any subsequent strength, however, runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
AUD/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
