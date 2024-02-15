AUD/USD Outlook: Seems vulnerable while below 100-day SMA, eyes US data for fresh impetus

Share:

AUD/USD fails to lure buyers in the wake of disappointing domestic employment details.

Hawkish Fed expectations continue to underpin the USD and contribute to capping gains.

Traders look to the US macro data dump for some impetus and short-term opportunities.

The AUD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest recovery from a three-month through and oscillates in a narrow range below the 0.6500 psychological mark through the early European session on Thursday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) is undermined by the disappointing domestic labour market report, which showed that the Unemployment Rate rose from 3.9% to a two-year high level of 4.1% in January. Additional details revealed that the number of employed people grew by about 500, missing estimates for a reading of 30.0K by a big margin and reaffirming expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) rate hike cycle is over. Moreover, the markets are now pricing in the first 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in September. This, in turn, drags yields on Australian government bonds lower and weighs on the domestic currency.

The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, stalls the overnight retracement slide from its highest level since November 14 and turns out to be another factor capping the upside for the AUD/USD pair. The stronger-than-expected US consumer inflation figures released on Tuesday further pushed back expectations for the first interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to the middle of the year. In fact, Fed funds futures have priced out a rate cut in March and see a nearly 80% chance of easing at the June meeting, and about three 25 basis points rate cuts by the end of this year as against five two weeks ago. This, along with geopolitical tensions stemming from conflicts in the Middle East, further benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and is holding back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the risk-sensitive Aussie.

In the latest development, the Israeli military said on Wednesday that its fighter jets began a series of strikes in Lebanon in retaliation to a rocket fired into Northern Israel, raising the risk of a war between the two countries. Meanwhile, negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza have resumed as the former faces international pressure to stop its bombardment of the southern Gaza city of Rafah. This might keep investors on the edge amid growing acceptance that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer, which favours the USD bulls and warrants caution before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom. Traders now look to US data dump – monthly Retail Sales, the Empire State Manufacturing Index, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production data.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, a breakdown through a one-week-old trading range comes on the back of the recent repeated failures near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and favours bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still away from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the downside.

That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling and acceptance below mid-0.6400s before positioning for any further losses. The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the fall towards testing the 0.6400 mark. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the 0.6340-0.6335 support zone, or the November 2023 swing low, en route to the 0.6300 mark and the 2023 trough, near the 0.6270 area.

On the flip side, move beyond the 0.6500 mark might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 0.6530-0.6540 supply zone or the 100-day SMA. The latter should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if cleared decisively might prompt a short-covering rally and allow the AUD/USD pair to reclaim the 0.6600 round figure. Any subsequent strength, however, runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.

AUD/USD daily chart