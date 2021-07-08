AUD/USD Outlook: Seems vulnerable to test 0.7400 amid COVID-19 jitters, stronger USD

- A combination of factors dragged AUD/USD back closer to YTD lows on Thursday.
- The FOMC minutes reaffirmed the taper timeline and continued underpinning the USD.
- COVID-19 jitters weighed on the perceived riskier aussie and added to the selling bias.
The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move on Wednesday, instead met with some fresh supply near the 0.7535 area amid resurgent US dollar demand. Worries about the economic fallout from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This was evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets, which benefitted the safe-haven greenback and acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier aussie.
The USD buying picked up pace after the June FOMC meeting minutes revealed that policymakers expect conditions to reduce the pace of asset purchases to be met earlier than previously anticipated. Fed officials said that substantial further progress was generally seen as not having yet been met. That said, participants expected progress to continue and agreed that they must be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize, suggesting that QE tapering discussions could begin in the coming months.
On the rate hike, few participants noted that they expected it could come somewhat earlier than previously expected. This was in line with the median dot plots, which projected two interest rate hikes by 2023. The reaffirmation that the Fed is moving towards tightening its monetary policy largely offset the continuous decline in the US Treasury bond yields and push the USD to fresh three-month tops. The pair prolonged this week's rejection slide from the vicinity of the 0.7600 mark and edged lower for the third consecutive day through the Asian session on Thursday.
The pair has now moved within the striking distance of YTD lows touched last week and was further pressured by an extension of COVID-19 lockdown in Australia's largest city – Sydney. New South Wales has extended the lockdown for another week and the stay-at-home orders will now remain in place until July 16. The pair had a rather muted reaction to Governor Phillip Lowe's comments, saying that the Australian central bank is not considering negative rates. QE will be needed in future business cycles but there are limits and central banks cannot keep buying assets, Lowe added further.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the usual US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data, due later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair's repeated failures to find acceptance above the 0.7600 mark and the subsequent decline suggests that the near-term selling bias might still be far from being over. Hence, some follow-through weakness back towards challenging multi-month lows near the 0.7445 region, en-route the 0.7400 round-figure mark, remains a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront stiff resistance near the key 0.7500 psychological mark. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 0.7535-40 supply zone, above which bulls are likely to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 0.7600 mark. A sustained move beyond will negate any near-term negative bias and prompt some short-covering move. The pair might then climb further towards the 0.7660-65 intermediate resistance before eventually darting towards the 0.7700 mark.
