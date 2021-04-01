AUD/USD failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move and ended flat on Wednesday.

The upbeat US economic outlook continued underpinning the USD and capped the upside.

Disappointing Chinese PMI prompted some aggressive selling around the pair on Thursday.

The AUD/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Wednesday and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day. The US dollar witnessed some profit-taking in wake of the previous day's pullback in the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond from 14-month tops. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift and push the pair to an intraday high level of 0.7636. However, the upbeat US economic outlook helped limit any meaningful USD losses and capped gains for the major, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels.

Investors remain optimistic about the pace of the US economic recovery amid the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and US President Joe Biden's spending plan. In fact, Biden announced the opening of the US COVID-19 vaccine program for 90% of American adults by April 19. The Democratic president also unveiled a more than $2 trillion infrastructure package on Wednesday to bolster the post-pandemic economic recovery. Thursday's mostly in line ADP report added to the narrative of a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic.

Nevertheless, the pair retreated around 40 pips from daily swing highs and witnessed some aggressive selling during the Asian session on Thursday. Traders seemed rather unimpressed by mixed Australian macro data, which showed that Retail Sales fell less than anticipated, by 0.8% and trade surplus unexpectedly dropped to A$7.53 billion in February. That said, the disappointing release of Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI for March act as a headwind for the China-proxy aussie and dragged the pair to its lowest level since late December 2020.

The pair now seems to have stabilized near mid-0.7500s and remains vulnerable to decline further. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the ISM Manufacturing PMI for a fresh impetus. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the major. The focus, however, will remain on Friday's release of the US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, this week’s failure near the 0.7660-65 region validates the head-and-shoulders pattern breakdown and supports prospects for further weakness. Hence, a subsequent downfall towards testing the key 0.7500 psychological mark, en-route the 0.7460 region (December 21 swing lows), now looks a distinct possibility. Some follow-through selling will set the stage for an extension of the downward trajectory towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, near the 0.7375 region, with some intermediate support near the 0.7400 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 0.7575-80 horizontal zone and is closely followed by the 0.7600 mark. Any further positive move might continue to attract some selling near the 0.7660-65 region. The latter marks the head and shoulder neckline support breakpoint and should cap the upside for the major.