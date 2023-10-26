AUD/USD Outlook: Seems vulnerable near YTD trough/lower end of monthly range ahead of US GDP

Share:

AUD/USD hits a fresh YTD low on Thursday and is pressured by sustained USD buying.

Hawkish Fed expectations and the risk-off mood continue to benefit the safe-haven buck.

Investors now look forward to important US macro releases for some meaningful impetus.

The AUD/USD pair extends the overnight rejection slide from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 0.6400 mark, or a nearly two-week high and drifts lower for the second successive day on Thursday. Spot prices drop to a fresh YTD low, albeit manage to rebound a few pips heading into the European session and currently trade just below the 0.6300 round figure. The Australian Dollar (AUD) did get a minor lift on Wednesday following the release of slightly higher-than-expected domestic consumer inflation figures, which could put pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hike in November. The initial reaction, however, turns out to be short-lived and fades rather quickly in the wake of the prevalent risk-off environment, which tends to drive flows away from the perceived riskier Aussie.

The market sentiment remains fragile on the back of concerns that the raging Israel-Hamas war could spill over to the wider Middle East region. Furthermore, a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields fuels worries about economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs and further weighs on investors' sentiment. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond jumps back closer to a 16-year peak, around the 5% threshold breached earlier this week, and remains well supported by hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations. The US central bank is anticipated to maintain the status quo next week. Fed officials, however, have left the door open for one more lift-off by the year-end and signalled that rates will remain higher for longer amid sticky inflation and a resilient US economy.

This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US bond yields, which, along with the global flight to safety, pushes the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) to over a three-week high and contributes to the offered tone surrounding the AUD/USD pair. Spot prices, however, find some support near the 0.6270 area as traders now look forward to important US macro data for a fresh impetus. Thursday's US economic docket highlights the Advance GDP print, which is expected to show that the world's largest economy grew by a 4.2% annualized pace during the third quarter as compared to a 2.1% in the previous quarter. This will be accompanied by the release of Durable Goods Orders and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. Apart from this, Fed Governor Christopher Waller's scheduled speech might influence the USD price dynamics.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures to make it through the 50-day SMA and the subsequent downfall suggest that the bearish trend might still be far from being over. Moreover, the AUD/USD pair has been oscillating in a familiar range since the beginning of this month, forming a rectangle on the daily chart. Against the backdrop of a steep fall from the vicinity of the 0.6900 mark, tested in June and July, this might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase. This, along with bearish oscillators on the daily chart, supports prospects for deeper losses. Hence, some follow-through slide towards testing the next relevant support, near the 0.6210-0.6200 area, looks like a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery back above the 0.6300 mark is likely to meet with a fresh supply near the 0.6350-0.6355 region. The 50-day SMA, currently pegged just ahead of the 0.6400 round figure, might continue to act as a stiff barrier, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering rally. The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the 0.6445-0.6450 heavy supply zone before aiming to reclaim the 0.6500 psychological mark. The said handle is closely followed by the late August/early September high, around the 0.6520 region. A sustained strength beyond will suggest that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and pave the way for some meaningful appreciating move.