AUD/USD Outlook: Seems vulnerable near YTD lows, US data/Powell’s speech awaited

- A modest USD strength exerted pressure on AUD/USD for the second straight session.
- Bulls failed to gain any respite from balanced RBA minutes amid the risk-off impulse.
- Investors now look forward to the US Retail Sales, Powell's speech for a fresh impetus.
The AUD/USD pair remained under bearish pressure for the second successive day and dropped to four-week lows during the Asian session on Tuesday. Investors remain concerned about the potential economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus. The market worries were fueled by disappointing Chinese macro data on Monday, which pointed to a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and undermined the China-proxy aussie.
Apart from this, political tension in Afghanistan took its toll on the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. This, in turn, drove some haven flows towards the US dollar and exerted additional downward pressure on the perceived riskier Australian dollar. The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by uncertainty over the likely timing for policy tightening by the Fed, sliding US bond yields and dismal macro data.
In fact, the US Empire State Manufacturing Index dropped sharply from 43.0 to 18.3 in August, worse than market expectations for a reading of 29.0. This comes on the back of signs of moderating inflationary pressure and a slump in the US consumer sentiment on Friday, which forced investors to scale back their expectations for an early tapering by the Fed. This was evident from the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, though did little weigh on the USD.
On the other hand, the pair failed to gain any respite from Tuesday's release of balanced RBA monetary policy meeting minutes. The Australian central bank said that the recent outbreaks of the Delta variant has interrupted the recovery but the economy entered lockdowns with more momentum than previously expected. The RBA further added that the central scenario was still for the economy to grow strongly again next year and considered the case to delay tapering of asset purchases.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of monthly Retail Sales. Traders might further take cues from a scheduled speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The key focus, however, will remain on Wednesday's release of the FOMC meeting minutes, which will influence market expectations about the Fed's next policy move. This will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provided a fresh directional impetus to the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair has now confirmed a bearish break through support marked by the lower boundary of a short-term trading range held over the past one week or so. Some follow-through selling below YTD lows, around the 0.7290-85 region, will reaffirm the negative outlook and pave the way for additional losses. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards testing the 0.7265 horizontal support en-route the 0.7230 region and the 0.7200 round figure.
On the flip side, the trading range support breakpoint, around the 0.7330 area, now seems to act as immediate resistance. Any subsequent recovery might continue to confront stiff resistance and meet with some fresh supply near the 0.7400 mark. This is followed by monthly swing highs, around the 0.7425 region, which if cleared decisively might prompt some short-covering move. Bulls might then aim to reclaim the key 0.7500 psychological mark.
