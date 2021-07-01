AUD/USD witnessed some follow-through selling for the fourth straight session on Thursday.

A combination of factors continued underpinning the USD and exerted downward pressure.

Softer Australian Trade Balance data and Chinese Manufacturing PMI added to the selling bias.

The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its early uptick on Wednesday, instead met with some fresh supply and extended this week's rejection slide from the 0.7600 mark. The downward momentum dragged the pair below the key 0.7500 psychological mark and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength. Despite mixed signals on the US inflation, investors have been speculating about the prospects for an earlier policy tightening by the Fed. Apart from this, a stronger ADP report assisted the USD index to post its biggest monthly rise since November 2016.

The monthly data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute on Wednesday revealed that the US private-sector employers added 692K jobs in June. This marked a notable deceleration from May's downwardly revised reading of 886K (978K reported previously) but was better than the market expectations for 600K. The already stronger greenback got an additional boost from hawkish comments by Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, nothing that they are seeing a broadening of price pressures and would prefer to taper sooner than the end of the year.

The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Thursday. A goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields pushed the USD to near three-month tops. This, along with softer Australian Trade Balance data and China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI, dragged the pair lower for the fourth consecutive day. Australia's trade surplus widened to A$ 9.68 billion in May from the previous month's upwardly revised figure of A$ 8.16 billion, though fell short of A$ 10 billion anticipated.

Adding to this, China Caixin PMI Manufacturing also missed market expectations and dropped to 51.3 in June from 52.0 previous. This, to a larger extent, offset the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets and did little to ease the bearish pressure surrounding the perceived riskier aussie. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – highlighting the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the major.

The key focus, however, will remain on Friday's release of the US monthly jobs data – popularly known as NFP. The closely watched report would provide fresh clues about the Fed's policy outlook and play a key role in driving the greenback in the near term. This, in turn, should assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair has now erased last week's goodish recovery gains from YTD lows. Moreover, acceptance below the 0.7500 mark might have already shifted the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders. Hence, a subsequent decline towards intermediate support near the 0.7450-45 region, en-route the 0.7400 round figure, remains a distinct possibility. The next relevant support is pegged near the 0.7375 zone, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the fall towards the 0.7335 region before eventually sliding to the 0.7300 mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt beyond the 0.7500 level now seems to confront stiff resistance near the overnight swing highs, around the 0.7525 region. A sustained strength beyond might trigger some short-covering move and allow bulls to push the pair back towards the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the 0.7560-65 region. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term bearish bias.