Share:

AUD/USD drops to over a two-week trough amid concerns over China.

Subdued USD demand fails to impress bulls or lend support to the pair.

Traders now look to the US ISM Services PMI for short-term impetus.

The focus will then shift to the Australian GDP print due on Wednesday.

The AUD/USD pair drifts lower for the second successive day on Tuesday and weakens further below the 0.6500 psychological mark, hitting a two-and-half-week low during the early European session. The Chinese government set a 5% GDP target for 2024, the same as 2023, though the projected 3% fiscal deficit for the year raised questions about the achievability of the ambitious goal. Furthermore, a private-sector survey showed that China's services activity grew at a slower pace in February. This, along with the persistent geopolitical tensions, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and turns out to be a key factor driving flows away from the China-proxy Aussie.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) is further undermined by expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will not hike rates further, bolstered by last week's unimpressive domestic inflation figures and weaker Retail Sales data. This, to a larger extent, overshadows subdued US Dollar (USD) price action and does little to lend any support to the AUD/USD pair. Investors now seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates at the June policy meeting. This, in turn, keeps the USD bulls on the defensive, though traders seem reluctant and prefer to wait for more cues about the Fed's interest rate-cut path before placing aggressive directional bets.

Hence, the focus will remain glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two-day congressional testimony starting on Wednesday. Apart from this, investors this week will confront the release of key US macro data scheduled at the start of a new month, including the closely-watched monthly employment details, or the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/USD. In the meantime, the US ISM Services PMI could assist traders in grabbing short-term opportunities around the currency pair ahead of the fourth-quarter GDP growth figures from Australia, due for release during the Asian session on Wednesday.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, a sustained break and acceptance below the 0.6500 psychological mark might have already set the stage for further losses. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair seems poised to retest the YTD low, around the 0.6445-0.6440 region, touched in February. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag spot prices further towards the 0.6400 round figure en route to the 0.6340-0.6335 support zone.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery back above the 0.6500 mark is likely to confront stiff resistance near the overnight swing high, around the 0.6535 region. This is followed by the 0.6565 confluence, comprising the 100- and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), above which the AUD/USD pair could climb back closer to the 0.6600 round figure. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 0.6620-0.6625 region, which if cleared might shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders and pave the way for additional gains.