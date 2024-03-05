- AUD/USD drops to over a two-week trough amid concerns over China.
- Subdued USD demand fails to impress bulls or lend support to the pair.
- Traders now look to the US ISM Services PMI for short-term impetus.
- The focus will then shift to the Australian GDP print due on Wednesday.
The AUD/USD pair drifts lower for the second successive day on Tuesday and weakens further below the 0.6500 psychological mark, hitting a two-and-half-week low during the early European session. The Chinese government set a 5% GDP target for 2024, the same as 2023, though the projected 3% fiscal deficit for the year raised questions about the achievability of the ambitious goal. Furthermore, a private-sector survey showed that China's services activity grew at a slower pace in February. This, along with the persistent geopolitical tensions, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and turns out to be a key factor driving flows away from the China-proxy Aussie.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is further undermined by expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will not hike rates further, bolstered by last week's unimpressive domestic inflation figures and weaker Retail Sales data. This, to a larger extent, overshadows subdued US Dollar (USD) price action and does little to lend any support to the AUD/USD pair. Investors now seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates at the June policy meeting. This, in turn, keeps the USD bulls on the defensive, though traders seem reluctant and prefer to wait for more cues about the Fed's interest rate-cut path before placing aggressive directional bets.
Hence, the focus will remain glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two-day congressional testimony starting on Wednesday. Apart from this, investors this week will confront the release of key US macro data scheduled at the start of a new month, including the closely-watched monthly employment details, or the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/USD. In the meantime, the US ISM Services PMI could assist traders in grabbing short-term opportunities around the currency pair ahead of the fourth-quarter GDP growth figures from Australia, due for release during the Asian session on Wednesday.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, a sustained break and acceptance below the 0.6500 psychological mark might have already set the stage for further losses. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair seems poised to retest the YTD low, around the 0.6445-0.6440 region, touched in February. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag spot prices further towards the 0.6400 round figure en route to the 0.6340-0.6335 support zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery back above the 0.6500 mark is likely to confront stiff resistance near the overnight swing high, around the 0.6535 region. This is followed by the 0.6565 confluence, comprising the 100- and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), above which the AUD/USD pair could climb back closer to the 0.6600 round figure. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 0.6620-0.6625 region, which if cleared might shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders and pave the way for additional gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
