- AUD/USD touches a three-week top and remains supported by a combination of factors.
- The post-FOMC decline in the US bond yields undermines the USD and acts as a tailwind.
- Bets for more rate hikes by RBA further contribute to the strong intraday positive move.
The AUD/USD pair gains strong positive traction for the second straight day and climbs to over a three-week high on Thursday amid the prevalent US Dollar (USD) selling bias. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, retreats further from a near one-month high touched on Wednesday in the wake of speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hike interest rates any further. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, addressing the press after the widely anticipated decision to leave rates unchanged, acknowledged that monetary conditions had tightened substantially in recent months, which could have its impact on economic activity and control inflation.
The markets took this as a sign that the Fed was done with its policy-tightening campaign and might start cutting rates in June 2024. This, in turn, drags the yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond to its lowest level since September 8 and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield away from a 16-year peak – levels just above the 5% threshold set in October. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – further undermines the safe-haven buck and contributes to driving flows towards the perceived riskier Aussie. The AUD/USD bulls, meanwhile, seem unaffected by weaker-than-expected Australian trade data.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the country’s trade surplus narrowed sharply from A$9.64 billion to A$6.786 billion in September – its weakest level since April 2021. The fall was sponsored by a decline in the export of some metals and a 7.5% spike in imports, indicating that consumer and business spending remains resilient despite higher interest rates. This raises the possibility of more rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the AUD/USD pair. That said, though the worsening economic conditions in China – Australia's biggest trading partner – might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the Australian Dollar (AUD).
Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Factory Orders data later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, could influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. The focus, however, will remain glued to the closely-watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as the NFP report, due on Friday.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair has now found acceptance above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time since July. A subsequent move move beyond the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-October decline could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and might have already set the stage for additional gains. The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have just started moving into positive territory.
Hence, some follow-through strength towards testing the 0.6500-0.6510 confluence, comprising the 100-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibo. level, looks like a distinct possibility. A sustained strength beyond should pave the way for a move towards the 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.6580 region, en route to the 0.6600 round figure and the very important 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the 0.6620-0.6625 zone.
On the flip side, the 50-day SMA resistance breakpoint – levels just below the 0.6400 mark – now seems to protect the immediate downside. A convincing break below could turn the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to test the 0.6335-0.6325 horizontal support zone. A convincing break below the latter could drag spot prices further towards the 0.6300 round-figure mark and expose the YTD trough, around the 0.6270 region, touched on October 26.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.2200 on BoE's 'Super Thursday'
GBP/USD has entered a phase of consolidation after running into the 1.2200 barrier. Pound Sterling bulls catch a breather, gearing up for the Bank of England's (BoE) policy announcements on 'Super Thursday'.
EUR/USD retakes 1.0600 amid post-Fed USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading at around 1.0600 in the European session on Thursday. A sustained US Dollar weakness, following the extended Fed pause decision and a non-committal Fed Chair Powell, lifts risk sentiment and weighs on the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields.
Gold price sticks to gains as US Dollar weakens with yields
Gold price gains positive traction on Thursday amid sliding US bond yields and a weaker USD. Geopolitical tensions and China’s economic woes also contribute to the intraday positive move. A further rise in equity markets caps any meaningful upside for the safe-haven precious metal.
Bitcoin price likely to experience volatility if US NFP report for October exceeds expectations
Bitcoin price stayed above $35,500, following the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates. The US economy is expected to have added 180,000 Nonfarm Payrolls in October, after a nearly double increase in September.
UK Interest Rate Decision Preview: BoE set to stand pat for second consecutive time despite high inflation
The Bank of England's (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is meeting this week to decide the future of monetary policy and will announce its decision on Thursday, November 2.