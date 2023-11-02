Share:

AUD/USD touches a three-week top and remains supported by a combination of factors.

The post-FOMC decline in the US bond yields undermines the USD and acts as a tailwind.

Bets for more rate hikes by RBA further contribute to the strong intraday positive move.

The AUD/USD pair gains strong positive traction for the second straight day and climbs to over a three-week high on Thursday amid the prevalent US Dollar (USD) selling bias. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, retreats further from a near one-month high touched on Wednesday in the wake of speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hike interest rates any further. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, addressing the press after the widely anticipated decision to leave rates unchanged, acknowledged that monetary conditions had tightened substantially in recent months, which could have its impact on economic activity and control inflation.

The markets took this as a sign that the Fed was done with its policy-tightening campaign and might start cutting rates in June 2024. This, in turn, drags the yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond to its lowest level since September 8 and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield away from a 16-year peak – levels just above the 5% threshold set in October. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – further undermines the safe-haven buck and contributes to driving flows towards the perceived riskier Aussie. The AUD/USD bulls, meanwhile, seem unaffected by weaker-than-expected Australian trade data.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the country’s trade surplus narrowed sharply from A$9.64 billion to A$6.786 billion in September – its weakest level since April 2021. The fall was sponsored by a decline in the export of some metals and a 7.5% spike in imports, indicating that consumer and business spending remains resilient despite higher interest rates. This raises the possibility of more rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the AUD/USD pair. That said, though the worsening economic conditions in China – Australia's biggest trading partner – might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the Australian Dollar (AUD).

Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Factory Orders data later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, could influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. The focus, however, will remain glued to the closely-watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as the NFP report, due on Friday.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair has now found acceptance above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time since July. A subsequent move move beyond the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-October decline could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and might have already set the stage for additional gains. The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have just started moving into positive territory.

Hence, some follow-through strength towards testing the 0.6500-0.6510 confluence, comprising the 100-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibo. level, looks like a distinct possibility. A sustained strength beyond should pave the way for a move towards the 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.6580 region, en route to the 0.6600 round figure and the very important 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the 0.6620-0.6625 zone.

On the flip side, the 50-day SMA resistance breakpoint – levels just below the 0.6400 mark – now seems to protect the immediate downside. A convincing break below could turn the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to test the 0.6335-0.6325 horizontal support zone. A convincing break below the latter could drag spot prices further towards the 0.6300 round-figure mark and expose the YTD trough, around the 0.6270 region, touched on October 26.