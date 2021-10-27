AUD/USD

The Australian dollar remains in a steady ascend for the third straight day, approaching new nearly four-month high (0.7546) posted on Oct 21, on renewed attack at key barriers at 0.7556/58 (50% of 0.8007/0.7106 / 200DMA).

Bulls regained traction after stalling on approach to these barriers, with subsequent shallow pullback so far seen as better buying opportunity.

Strong Australia’s Q3 inflation data (core CPI jumps to six-year high at 2.1% vs 1.8% f/c, while monthly and annualized inflation numbers came in line with expectations, 0.8% and 3% respectively) boost expectations for

RBA’s earlier than expected rate hike, as the central bank was behind the curve on inflation and would be pushed to start tightening earlier, probably in July 2022.

Daily studies are in bullish setup but losing positive momentum that warns of extended consolidation before bulls resume.

Firmly bullish weekly techs and signs that the Aussie is on track for a monthly rise of 4% vs its US counterpart (the biggest monthly advance since December 2020) adds to positive signals.

Rising daily Tenkan-sen, which tracks the action since Oct 1, offers solid support at 0.7462.

Res: 0.7546; 0.7558; 0.7595; 0.7662.
Sup: 0.7487; 0.7462; 0.7450; 0.7390.

AUDUSD

Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels

    1. R3 0.7565
    2. R2 0.7546
    3. R1 0.7523
  2. PP 0.7503
    1. S1 0.748
    2. S2 0.7461
    3. S3 0.7438

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD gains traction and climbs above 1.1600 after US data

EUR/USD gains traction and climbs above 1.1600 after US data

After dropping below 1.1600 earlier in the day, EUR/USD managed to stage a recovery in the early American session toward 1.1620 with the latest data releases from the US making it difficult for the greenback to find demand. US trade deficit expanded in September and durable goods orders contracted. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays in the negative territory around mid-1.3700s

GBP/USD stays in the negative territory around mid-1.3700s

GBP/USD recovered modestly from the weekly low it set at 1.3710 earlier in the day but continues to trade in the negative territory around 1.3750. The dollar is staying on the back foot after the latest data releases but the cautious mood is limiting the pair's upside.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD inches closer to $1,800 amid sliding bond yields/weaker USD

XAU/USD inches closer to $1,800 amid sliding bond yields/weaker USD

Gold attracted some dip-buying for the second successive day on Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields, weaker USD acted as a tailwind for the commodity. Hawkish central bank expectations might continue to cap gains for the metal.

Gold News

Shiba Inu price to provide buy opportunity before SHIB doubles again

Shiba Inu price to provide buy opportunity before SHIB doubles again

Shiba Inu price is due for a retracement after rallying 113% in less than three days. The MRI displays a major sell signal, hinting at a correction that could extend 17%.

Read more

Wake Up Wall Street: Microsoft, McDonald's lead futures higher

Wake Up Wall Street: Microsoft, McDonald's lead futures higher

McDonald's (MCD) quarterly earnings came in before the market opens on Wednesday and delighted on both top and bottom lines. Microsoft reported easy beats on revenue and EPS as well.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures