AUD/USD
The Australian dollar remains in a steady ascend for the third straight day, approaching new nearly four-month high (0.7546) posted on Oct 21, on renewed attack at key barriers at 0.7556/58 (50% of 0.8007/0.7106 / 200DMA).
Bulls regained traction after stalling on approach to these barriers, with subsequent shallow pullback so far seen as better buying opportunity.
Strong Australia’s Q3 inflation data (core CPI jumps to six-year high at 2.1% vs 1.8% f/c, while monthly and annualized inflation numbers came in line with expectations, 0.8% and 3% respectively) boost expectations for
RBA’s earlier than expected rate hike, as the central bank was behind the curve on inflation and would be pushed to start tightening earlier, probably in July 2022.
Daily studies are in bullish setup but losing positive momentum that warns of extended consolidation before bulls resume.
Firmly bullish weekly techs and signs that the Aussie is on track for a monthly rise of 4% vs its US counterpart (the biggest monthly advance since December 2020) adds to positive signals.
Rising daily Tenkan-sen, which tracks the action since Oct 1, offers solid support at 0.7462.
Res: 0.7546; 0.7558; 0.7595; 0.7662.
Sup: 0.7487; 0.7462; 0.7450; 0.7390.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7565
- R2 0.7546
- R1 0.7523
- PP 0.7503
-
- S1 0.748
- S2 0.7461
- S3 0.7438
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains traction and climbs above 1.1600 after US data
After dropping below 1.1600 earlier in the day, EUR/USD managed to stage a recovery in the early American session toward 1.1620 with the latest data releases from the US making it difficult for the greenback to find demand. US trade deficit expanded in September and durable goods orders contracted.
GBP/USD stays in the negative territory around mid-1.3700s
GBP/USD recovered modestly from the weekly low it set at 1.3710 earlier in the day but continues to trade in the negative territory around 1.3750. The dollar is staying on the back foot after the latest data releases but the cautious mood is limiting the pair's upside.
XAU/USD inches closer to $1,800 amid sliding bond yields/weaker USD
Gold attracted some dip-buying for the second successive day on Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields, weaker USD acted as a tailwind for the commodity. Hawkish central bank expectations might continue to cap gains for the metal.
Shiba Inu price to provide buy opportunity before SHIB doubles again
Shiba Inu price is due for a retracement after rallying 113% in less than three days. The MRI displays a major sell signal, hinting at a correction that could extend 17%.
Wake Up Wall Street: Microsoft, McDonald's lead futures higher
McDonald's (MCD) quarterly earnings came in before the market opens on Wednesday and delighted on both top and bottom lines. Microsoft reported easy beats on revenue and EPS as well.