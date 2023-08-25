AUD/USD
AUDUSD is holding within a narrow range on Friday, as price action reduces speed ahead of today’s key event -speech of Fed Chair Powell at Jackson Hole symposium, which is expected to give more hints about the central bank’s steps in the near future on interest rates.
Near-term structure remains weak following Wednesday’s strong rally (up 0.93% for the day) and subsequent drop on Thursday (down 0.91%) which fully reversed recovery, but still holding above 0.6400 support (psychological / Fibo 76.4% of 0.6170/0.7157 rally) which recently contained several attacks and acts as solid support.
Technical studies on daily chart are in bearish mode and add to overall negative picture, however firm break of 0.6400 zone is required to generate bearish signal and open way for fresh acceleration lower.
The Aussie dollar would come under increased pressure on hawkish comments from Powell, but may receive fresh support if comments sound to markets as less hawkish than expected or dovish.
Res: 0.6488; 0.6500; 0.6567;0.6592.
Sup: 0.6400; 0.6364; 0.6272; 0.6170.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.6542
- R2 0.6515
- R1 0.6466
- PP 0.6439
-
- S1 0.6391
- S2 0.6364
- S3 0.6315
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0750 after German IFO, Powell in focus
EUR/USD is extending losses toward 1.0750 after the downbeat Germany's IFO survey. The Euro is also undermined by a Reuters report suggesting that risks are skewed for an ECB pause in September. The US Dollar stays bid amid a cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
GBP/USD keeps losses below 1.2600, Powell eyed
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.2600 in the European session. The pair respects the broad US Dollar strength ahead of the central bankers’ showdown at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. Reduced bets for a 6% BoE peak rate also add to the weight on Cable.
Gold positions for Jackson Hole speeches above $1,900 support
Gold Price reverses from a fortnightly high while consolidating the first weekly gains, so far, ahead of the top-tier central bankers’ speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In doing so, the bright metal bears the burden of the recently firmer US Treasury bond yields and the USD.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
Jackson Hole Preview: Powell poised to keep markets on edge, three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
"We're not in Kansas anymore" – this phrase from The Wizard of Oz reverberates across markets, which fear hawkish comments from the world's most powerful central banker.