AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD holding below important 100 month moving average resistance at 7745/55 was negative for this week.

Down we went, breaking minor support at the May low at 7685/75 to hit the target of 7625/20.

NZDUSD broke key support at 2 month lows at 7125/15 for a medium term sell signal targeting 7090/80 & support at 7040/30.

Perfect call as we bottomed exactly here.

AUDJPY broke best support at 8460/40 but bounced from 8407. Still no clear direction as we bounce to 8456. Key resistance at 8465/75 today.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD collapsed to our target of 7625/20. Outlook remains negative & gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7635/45. Watch for a high for the day at 7660/70. Shorts need stops above 7685.

A break below yesterday’s low at 7596 looks likely eventually to very strong support at 2021 lows & 200 day moving average at 7565/55. Longs need stops below 7535. A break lower is an important medium term sell signal.

NZDUSD bottomed exactly at our target & support at 7040/30. Having rejected the 200 week moving average at 7290/7300 in early June, the outlook remains negative. Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7100/7110. Further unexpected gains meet a sell opportunity at 7145/55, stop above 7170.

Best support at longer term Fibonacci level of 6995/90. A break lower however to target the 2021 low at 6945/40.

AUDJPY key resistance at 8465/75. Shorts need stops above this week’s high at 8493.

Holding key resistance at 8465/75 targets the May low at 8405/8395. A break below here is a sell signal for today targeting the 100 day moving average at 8335/25.

