AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD holding below important 100 month moving average resistance at 7745/55 was negative for this week.
Down we went, breaking minor support at the May low at 7685/75 to hit the target of 7625/20.
NZDUSD broke key support at 2 month lows at 7125/15 for a medium term sell signal targeting 7090/80 & support at 7040/30.
Perfect call as we bottomed exactly here.
AUDJPY broke best support at 8460/40 but bounced from 8407. Still no clear direction as we bounce to 8456. Key resistance at 8465/75 today.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD collapsed to our target of 7625/20. Outlook remains negative & gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7635/45. Watch for a high for the day at 7660/70. Shorts need stops above 7685.
A break below yesterday’s low at 7596 looks likely eventually to very strong support at 2021 lows & 200 day moving average at 7565/55. Longs need stops below 7535. A break lower is an important medium term sell signal.
NZDUSD bottomed exactly at our target & support at 7040/30. Having rejected the 200 week moving average at 7290/7300 in early June, the outlook remains negative. Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7100/7110. Further unexpected gains meet a sell opportunity at 7145/55, stop above 7170.
Best support at longer term Fibonacci level of 6995/90. A break lower however to target the 2021 low at 6945/40.
AUDJPY key resistance at 8465/75. Shorts need stops above this week’s high at 8493.
Holding key resistance at 8465/75 targets the May low at 8405/8395. A break below here is a sell signal for today targeting the 100 day moving average at 8335/25.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
