AUD/USD Outlook: Post-US CPI slump from 50-day SMA favours bears, break below 0.6300 awaited

AUD/USD finds support near 0.6300 and stalls the overnight rejection slide from the 50-day SMA.

Retreating US bond yields, along with a positive risk tone, undermines the USD and lends support.

Bets for at least one more Fed rate hike in 2023 could help limit the USD losses and cap the upside.

The AUD/USD pair is seen consolidating the previous day's steep decline to a one-week low, albeit manages to hold above the 0.6300 round-figure mark through the early European session on Friday. In fact, spot prices tumbled around 125 pips intraday on Thursday after the latest US consumer inflation figures revived bets for one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2023 and provided a strong boost to the US Dollar (USD). The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the headline US CPI climbed 0.4% in September and the yearly rate held steady at 3.7% as compared to the anticipated dip to 3.6%. Meanwhile, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, matched estimates and eased to a 4.1% YoY rate in September, hitting a 24-month low.

The inflation, however, remains above the Federal Reserve's (Fed) target and keeps the door open for at least one more rate hike by the end of this year. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that the latest inflation data underscores uneven progress toward restoring price stability and reiterated her view that the central bank may have to raise rates again to combat inflation. This, in turn, suggests that the US central bank will keep rates higher for longer, which led to the overnight sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields and triggered a massive USD short-covering rally. Apart from this, concerns about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs, along with the Israel-Hamas conflict, further benefitted the safe-haven Greenback and weighed on the AUD/USD pair.

Bulls, meanwhile, fail to gain any respite from rather unimpressive Chinese macro data, which showed that consumer prices rose 0.2% MoM in September and were flat on an annual basis. Furthermore, China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) fell by 2.5% over the past 12 months to September, though was less worse than market estimates for a 4.2% decline and the 3.0% fall registered in the previous month. China also reported a smaller-than-expected decline of 6.2% in exports last month from a year ago, while imports also fell by 6.2% in September, pointing to lacklustre global demand for Chinese goods and muted domestic demand. The data does little to ease worries about the worsening conditions in the world's second-largest economy and undermines the China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD).

That said, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, along with a generally positive tone around the US equity futures, is seen weighing on the safe-haven USD and lending some support to the AUD/USD pair. The recent dovish comments from other Fed officials raise uncertainty over the future rate-hike path and put a lid on the US bond yields, removing some of the driving force behind a strong Greenback. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of the USD bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside. Traders now look to Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker's speech and the Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for short-term opportunities later during the early North American session.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures to move back above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a subsequent slide below the 0.6300 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. With oscillators on the daily chart holding in the negative territory, the AUD/USD pair might then weaken further beyond the YTD low, around the 0.6285 region touched last week, and drop to mid-0.6200s. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the next relevant support near the 0.6210-0.6200 area.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront stiff resistance near the 0.6350 area ahead of the 0.6380-0.6385 region. This is followed by the 0.6400 mark and the 50-day SMA barrier, currently around the 0.6425 zone. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively will suggest that the AUD/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom and pave the way for some meaningful recovery. Spot prices might then accelerate the positive move and aim to reclaim the 0.6500 psychological mark. This is closely followed by the 0.6510-0.6515 supply zone. The subsequent move up could lift the pair towards the 100-day SMA barrier, currently around the 0.6565 region.

