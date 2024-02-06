AUD/USD Outlook: Post-RBA recovery from YTD low runs the risk of fizzling out quickly

Share:

AUD/USD gains positive traction on Tuesday after the RBA warned of more interest rate hikes.

Retreating US bond yields prompts some USD profit-taking and further lends support to the pair.

Hawkish Fed expectations could limit the USD losses and cap the major amid a softer risk tone.

The AUD/USD pair caught some bids after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced its policy decision on Tuesday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak to its lowest level since November 17 touched the previous day. The RBA, as was widely expected, held interest rates steady, though warned that a further increase could not be ruled out in the wake of still sticky inflation. In the accompanying monetary policy statement, the central bank said that it needed to see more evidence that price pressures were cooling, which disappointed investors anticipating indications of interest rate cuts this year and lifted the Australian Dollar (AUD).

Meanwhile, reports indicated that China's sovereign wealth fund vowed to increase investment in China stock ETFs and is determined to safeguard the stable operation of the market. This further benefits the China-proxy Aussie and lends additional support to the AUD/USD pair amid a modest US Dollar (USD) pullback from almost a three-month peak touched on Monday, led by retreating US Treasury bond yields. Any meaningful USD downfall, however, seems elusive as investors seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer in the wake of a resilient US economy. Against the backdrop of Friday's blockbuster US NFP report, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that growth in the US services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, picked up in January. This further diminished the chances of an interest rate cut in March and should continue to act as a tailwind for the Greenback.

In contrast, the RBA, in the updated economic forecasts published earlier today, lowered its expectations for GDP and consumer inflation for 2024 and 2025. The central now sees the economy to grow by 1.8% in 2024 and the CPI at 3.2% as compared to initial expectations of 2.0% and 3.5%, respectively. The favourable inflation outlook suggested that the RBA's tightening cycle is over and that the next move would be down. Apart from this, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment could benefit the safe-haven buck and further contribute to capping the upside for the AUD/USD pair. In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from the US, traders on Tuesday will take cues from speeches by influential FOMC members and the broader risk sentiment. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent breakdown through a short-term range and a subsequent close below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are yet to flash oversold conditions, suggesting that any further move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity.

That said, a sustained strength back above the 0.6525-0.6530 region (100-day SMA) could trigger a short-covering move and lift the AUD/USD pair beyond the 0.6565-0.6570 intermediate hurdle, towards the 0.6600 round figure. This is followed by the 0.6620-0.6625 supply zone, which if cleared decisively will negate the bearish outlook and lift spot prices further towards the 0.6700 neighbourhood.

On the flip side, the YTD low, around the 0.6470-0.6465 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the AUD/USD pair could accelerate the slide further towards testing the 0.6400 round figure. The downward trajectory could get extended further and eventually drag spot prices to the 0.6340-0.6335 support zone, or the November 2023 swing low, en route to the 0.6300 mark and the 2023 trough, near the 0.6270 area.

AUD/USD daily chart