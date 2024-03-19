AUD/USD Outlook: Post-RBA break below 200-day SMA favours bears; focus remains on Fed

AUD/USD meets with fresh supply in the absence of any hawkish signals from the RBA.

Reduced Fer rate cut bets continue to underpin the USD and contributed to the decline.

Traders now await the crucial FOMC policy meeting before placing fresh directional bets.

The AUD/USD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced its policy decision on Tuesday and drops to a nearly two-week low during the early European session. As was widely anticipated, the RBA decided to stand pat for the third consecutive meeting and kept the policy rate unadjusted at a 12-year high level of 4.35%. In the accompanying policy statement, the central bank said that the recent data suggest easing inflation, though it will take some time yet before being sustainably in the target range. Adding to this, RBA Governor Michele Bullock warned that investors should not expect an early rate cut because the war against inflation isn’t yet won. That said, the lack of fresh hawkish signals seems to have disappointed the Australian Dollar (AUD) bulls, which, along with some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying, weighs heavily on the currency pair.

The robust US consumer and produce inflation data released last week fuelled speculations that the Fed will stick to the higher-for-longer interest rates narrative. This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and lifts the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, to a nearly two-week high. The markets, however, are still pricing in around a 51% chance that the US central bank will begin cutting interest rates at the June policy meeting. This raises the uncertainty over the Fed's rate-cut path, which, in turn, might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Apart from this, signs of improving relations between Australia and China – the former's biggest trading partner – could help limit losses for the AUD/USD pair. Investors might also prefer to move on the sidelines ahead of the crucial two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting starting this Tuesday.

Heading into the key central bank event risk, traders on Tuesday will take cues from the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – due for release later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the broader fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside. Hence, any attempted recovery is more likely to be sold into and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, a sustained break below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining negative traction and are still away from being in the oversold territory. This, in turn, validates the near-term negative outlook for the AUD/SUD pair. Some follow-through selling below the 0.6500 psychological mark will reaffirm the negative bias and expose the YTD low, around the 0.6445-0.6440 region touched in February. The downward trajectory could extend further and drag the AUD/USD pair to the 0.6400 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront stiff resistance near the 0.6550-0.6560 area (200-day SMA) ahead of the overnight swing high, around the 0.6575 region. A sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift the AUD/USD pair beyond the 0.6600 mark, towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the 0.6620-0.6625 region. This is followed by the monthly swing high, around the 0.6665-0.6670 zone, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The subsequent move up could extend further towards the 0.6700 mark en route to the 0.6730 supply zone.